Trump Calls Former White House Aide Omarosa A 'Lowlife'

Just days before she releases her memoir about her time at the White House.

While speaking to the media at a "Bikers for Trump" rally in New Jersey, President Trump called former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a "lowlife" on Saturday, just days before she releases her memoir about her time at the White House.

Publisher Gallery Books said "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House" will recount Newman's role in Trump's political rise, from her campaign trail focus on reaching out to African-American voters to her role in White House communications.

Newman, who once worked in U.S. President Bill Clinton's administration, initially rose to fame as a contestant on Trump's reality TV show "The Apprentice" in 2004. She worked on his 2016 presidential campaign, during which she said Trump's detractors would eventually have to "bow down" to him.

Newman left the White House in December and returned to reality television two months later, appearing on the CBS television show "Big Brother," where she drew widespread media attention for condemning Trump and his administration.

"I was haunted by tweets every single day. Like what is he going to tweet next?" Newman said at the time. "It's bad ... It's going to not be OK."

The White House initially said Newman had resigned but after the "Big Brother" appearance said she had been fired. It also said Newman had little contact with Trump after he took office.

