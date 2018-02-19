Oprah Has Perfect Response To Trump Tweet Criticizing Her

The president, busy in Twitter spats with celebrities, has not yet tweeted about providing a security plan, post-Florida mass shooting.

UPDATE: Oprah finally responded to President Donald Trump's hateful tweet against her, and her response is indicative of how we should all treat Trump's immature attacks.

During an interview on Ellen Degeneres' talk show that will air Thursday, Oprah said that her reaction to the tweet was simple confusion.

"I woke up and I just thought," Oprah said as she gestured her hands upward with a puzzled expression.

“And I don’t like giving negativity power, so I just thought, what?" she added.

Despite her dismissive reaction, Oprah did reveal that she reviewed the footage to confirm it wasn't "biased and slanted" as Trump tweeted.

“I called the producers. Because what actually happened was when you do ’60 Minutes,' you sit in a room with at least seven other people who critique the piece before you air it, before you do the introduction to it, and then they give you the critique,” she said. “So, they critique every word and is this fair – you have this whole panel of people looking at whether it was fair.”

Oprah added that she made sure producers included a perspective from a Trump supporter so the segment would appear fair and balanced.

“The first time I saw it, I said there’s something missing here from the conversation. When I had asked the question of, ‘Do you think, do you care about what other people think about America?’ And they only used the Democratic side. And I said, I remembered the guy Matt had said, ‘No, we’re the only people that are worried what other countries are thinking of us.’" Oprah continued, "And I said, ‘I think you should go back and put that in because it makes it more balanced.’ So, I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about."

Oprah's sophisticated response to the president's hostile tweet magnifies Trump's petulance and demonstrates why the media guru would make a much better leader than America's current one.

In typical Donald Trump fashion, the president of the United States recently sent out a series of tweets combating anyone who disagrees with him.

The latest person to fall on his tweet radar is, yet again, Oprah Winfrey.

Trump called out Winfrey for being “insecure." In the same tweet, he continued to challenge her to run for the presidency so that the show host can be “exposed and defeated like all of the others.”

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

The tweet came as a result of Winfrey’s “60 Minutes” episode on CBS. The segment of the show is called “The 14” where she gathered a group of 14 Michigan voters, half of whom voted for Trump while the other half did not.

The purpose of the show was to make people understand each other’s point of view in a setting where they can voice their opinions and help diminish the increasing divide in the nation.

The tweet from the president, although not surprising, seems a bit excessive since it was a healthy debate that did not need any kind of retaliation.

What's important to note here is that Trump's tweet came around the same time the entire nation is reeling from a high school mass shooting in Florida. A 19-year-old killed 17 people, with others still fighting for their lives in hospitals.

Trump found it paramount to talk about Winfrey’s emotional state rather than working on how to get better security for schools. It is preposterous to think that the president of a grieving nation is busy commenting on celebrities and engaging in unfruitful social media spats while students, teachers and parents are marching on the streets, demanding justice and gun law reforms and living in fear that their school will be next.

Perhaps, it would be better if the president of the United States got off Twitter, let celebrities be and worked toward redefining security so such incidents are never repeated.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Reuters