Trump Team Uses Florida Shooting Survivor Picture To Rake In Cash

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump can be seen in the picture, surrounding Florida survivor Madeleine Wilford on a hospital bed.

Isn't it petty to use a tragedy to rake in cash and votes?

It is, of course — but the Trump administration doesn’t really care.

Trump’s re-election campaign is using an image of the president along with Melania Trump standing around Madeleine Wilford, one of the survivors of the recent Florida shooting, in a hospital bed, while the other side was surrounded by her family.

The 17-year-old survived the horrific attack that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. The commander-in-chief visited the teenager and then used her ordeal for campaign promotion.

After taking a picture with Wilford, the very same image was used in an email sent out by the Trump campaign, asking for donations from supporters.

"The nation has turned its attention to the senseless school shooting in Parkland, Florida," the email read.

“The President is now engaging in an important national conversation about school safety and ways to prevent any future attacks. President Trump is taking steps towards banning gun bump stocks and strengthening background checks for gun purchasers,” the email continued.

“The President has made his intent very clear: 'making our schools and our children safer will be our top priority.’”

At the end of the email was a call to action to make a donation to Trump’s campaign with a link to the donations page. It also had a link to buy Trump’s merchandise.

So either a supporter was to vote for Trump or buy from him. It is ironic how the president used a tragedy in an attempt to make profits.

The POTUS also used the very same image on his official Instagram page.

While Trump has been making claims of introducing laws to tighten background checks, he failed to provide any details.

People with a conscience on social media are naturally upset by Trump’s campaign for trying to profit off Wilford’s picture.

