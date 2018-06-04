Trump Disinvites Eagles To WH Because They Disagree Over Anthem

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will not visit the White House on Tuesday as planned after the NFL team disagreed with Trump’s call for players to stand for the national anthem.

Trump just issued a statement that the Philadelphia Eagles are "unable to come" to the White House tomorrow "with their full team" because they "disagree with their president" on standing for the anthem. pic.twitter.com/HvCtKBT7pX — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 4, 2018

Trump said in a statement the Eagles, which defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in February, wanted to send a smaller delegation but the president said he declined.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Eric Thayer