© Reuters, Eric Thayer

Trump Disinvites Eagles To WH Because They Disagree Over Anthem

by
Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will not visit the White House on Tuesday as planned after the NFL team disagreed with Trump’s call for players to stand for the national anthem.

 

Trump said in a statement the Eagles, which defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in February, wanted to send a smaller delegation but the president said he declined.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Eric Thayer

Tags:
national anthem national football league philadelphia philadelphia eagles president donald trump super bowl white house
Reuters
