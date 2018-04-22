Trump Celebrates Earth Day By Praising The Opposite Of Earth Day

The president celebrated this Earth Day with statements praising his administration for repealing environmental protections.

Ever since President Donald Trump took office, he and with his administration made sure to roll back hard-fought environmental regulations – and this Earth Day, the commander-in-chief celebrated overriding some rather crucial climate protections.

The climate-change denying president marked the day by vowing to continue to scrap "unnecessary and harmful regulations" and insisting that a "market-driven economy is essential to protecting" the environment.

"We know that it is impossible for humans to flourish without clean air, land, and water," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "We also know that a strong, market-driven economy is essential to protecting these resources."

"For this reason, my administration is dedicated to removing unnecessary and harmful regulations that restrain economic growth and make it more difficult for local communities to prosper and to choose the best solutions for their environment," he continued.

The Earth Day, celebrated on April 22, is a global event devoted to recognize the hazards Earth is facing and to make sure we are working hard towards environmental protections.

However, for Trump and his appointees to celebrate this day is ill-concealed hypocrisy – as they are not only skeptic of climate change but have also pulled out of the landmark Paris climate deal and sought to increase fossil fuel use.

Former President Barak Obama’s environmental agenda focused on the reduction of carbon emissions through the use of clean renewable energy, whereas Trump’s agenda has been to roll back regulations put in place by his predecessor.

According to The New York Times, the Trump administration has so far tried to overturn 60 environmental regulations. This includes Trump’s June 2017 announcement in to pull the United States out of the Paris climate agreement. The U.S. is now the only country in the entire world that is against the agreement which holds its members to cut emissions by 26 to 28 percent below 2005 levels by the year 2025.

Moreover, Scott Pruitt, the president’s appointed leader of the Environmental Protection Agency, is also an avid climate change denier who believes warming is not necessarily harmful and could be beneficial.

Just earlier this month, Pruitt outlined plans to back-pedal Obama-era rule tightening fuel standards for vehicles. Considering carbon emissions are the nation’s top source of greenhouse gas pollution, the administration’s decision to undo landmark reform is indicative of how little the president and his administration care about the environment.

Despite of widespread disagreement on Trump’s idea of protecting the environment, the POTUS called on Americans to “give thanks for the environment we share, protect, and call home.”

“Americans embrace the idea of enjoying nature in a responsible fashion, while preserving the blessings of the land for future generations,” he said in the statement. “My Administration is committed to furthering this rich legacy of conservation.”

People were not fooled by Trump’s empty assurances and wasted no time mocking him on Twitter.

Am I following correctly —eliminating regulations that prevent water contamination will create jobs that contaminate the water and those jobs will protect the water from contamination? — Nick Arthur (@NarthurD) April 22, 2018

I’m still wondering how removing regulations designed to protect the environment is good for the waterways, natural resources and wildlife. The removal of these regulations is merely a licence for big business to profit from invading and despoiling all of the above. — Werner Ott (@kapboy59) April 22, 2018

Trump celebrates Earth Day by touting his massive roll back of environmental regulations that protect Earth.



So I assume that on the Fourth of July he will announce our surrender to the British. — Victor Laszlo (@Impolitics) April 22, 2018

Anti-science climate denier Trump celebrates Earth Day by praising rollback of environmental protections -- which will have devastating consequences for the environment, humanity, as well as future generations https://t.co/x23y3hFBSa#EarthDay — Bill Madden (@activist360) April 22, 2018

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Carlos Barria