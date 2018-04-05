Trump Finally Breaks Silence Over Stormy Daniels Affair

When a reporter asked Trump if he knew about the $130,000 payment made to Daniels by his attorney Michael Cohen, he denied.

After months of silence, President Donald Trump finally broke silence on the Stormy Daniels scandal and made things even worse for himself.

The president talked about the “hush money,” his attorney gave to the adult film star, while en route from West Virginia to Washington D.C., on Air Force One.

When a reporter asked Trump if he knew about the $130,000 payment made to Daniels by his attorney Michael Cohen, he denied.

“Then why did Michael Cohen make it, if there was no truth to her allegations?” asked the reporter.

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael’s my attorney, and you’ll have to ask Michael,” Trump replied.

“Do you know where he got the money to make that payment?” the reporter hit back.

“No. I don’t know,” said Trump.

The reporter then asked POTUS if he ever set up a fund of money that Cohen could use, but Trump did not respond to that question.

The money Trump claimed he has no idea about was reportedly part of a 2016 non disclosure agreement to keep Daniels silent about her alleged affair with the commander-in-chief. Daniels had offered to return the money to speak about Trump.

After the president finally spoke about the settlement with the porn star, Stormy Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, wished Trump a very early Merry Christmas while giving an interview.

“First of all, Ari, let me say Merry Christmas to you,” Michael Avenatti said to MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “Because it’s a very, very Merry Christmas this evening here over in our camp.”

According to Avenatti, Trump’s claim of not knowing anything about the money actually strengthens their case.

“This is what happens when you have an undisciplined client,” he said. “We waited patiently, and lo and behold, Christmas has arrived.”

“If the president didn’t know anything about the payment, then he didn’t know anything about the agreement. And in that case, you can’t have an agreement,” he added.

Good (actually GREAT) things come to those who wait!!! The strength of our case just went up exponentially. You can't have an agreement when one party claims to know nothing about it. #nodiscipline #thanksforplaying #basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 5, 2018

Trump’s latest comments could create a legal hurdle for Cohen. Also if the president did not know anything about the agreement, the adult film star can argue she was deceitfully persuaded to sign the agreement that wasn’t represented by Trump.

“In the event that we get a two-hour deposition of Michael Cohen and a two-hour deposition of this president, I am highly confident that their statements are not going to hold up under cross-examination by me,” said Avenatti.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Eduardo Munoz