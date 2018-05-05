Study Finds Trump’s Climate Policies Will Hurt His Voters The Most

A new report by the Federal Reserve Bank suggests southern states will face the greatest impact from rising temperatures. These states voted for Donald Trump.

Even as the world becomes increasingly concerned about the climate change, President Donald Trump continues to dismiss the threat of the phenomenon that can catastrophically damage the country.

What's worse, the commander-in-chief made sure to stack his administration with one climate denier after another, all of whom have managed to roll back fundamental environmental policies and push qualified scientists off advisory boards.

Ironically, the Trump administration’s anti-climate change stance largely affects the POTUS’ voter base.

In its most recent findings, the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond claims global warming will severely offset the economic stability of southern states.

A study titled, “Temperature and Growth” analyzes, “with projected increases in seasonal temperatures and find that rising temperatures could reduce U.S. economic growth by up to one-third over the next century.”

The study focused on adverse impact of high temperature on socio-economic outcomes of the country and how the situation gets worse during the summers.

It also talked about the widely-held perception that rising temperatures can only be damaging for outdoor work like farming, agriculture or construction. Authors also discussed about how the finance, retail, and real estate sectors will also take a hit during scorching summers.

Although, there are agreements like the “Paris Climate Accord,” which brought the nations together to undertake efforts to combat climate change, there’s definitely more that needs to be done to mitigate the fast-growing problem.

However, Trump didn’t even let the country stay a part of the global agreement, when he announced the U.S.’s withdrawal last year.

Read More Trump Drops Out Of Paris Agreement, Devastating Climate Change Fight

Moreover, his administration has extensively revised climate change related language on websites for departments such as the Environmental Protection Agency and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), which has further made it harder for environmentalists to prepare people for what’s coming.

In the wake of such comprehensive censorship, it seems activists have taken it upon themselves to raise concerns about impending dangers of rising temperatures.

The researchers from the University of North Carolina, the Inter-American Development Bank, and the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank found “the temperature effects are particularly strong in states with relatively higher summer temperatures, most of which are located in the South.”

They went on to shed light on how summer impact “for the ten warmest states is about three times as large as their whole-country counterpart.” This essentially means in coming years these states should brace themselves for a massive economic devastation.

The top ten states at risk are: Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Arizona. Almost all of them voted for Trump and now the president is paying them back with policies that will majorly dent their economic sectors.

The vulnerability of the southern U.S. to climate change has been a topic of discussion in the past as well, as the former NASA scientist, James Hansen, warned, “If we stay on with business as usual, the southern U.S. will become almost uninhabitable.”

But the Richmond Feud study is the first to talk about impact of rising temperatures on different sectors of the country.

It’s “the first in the literature to systematically document the pervasive effect of summer temperatures on the cross-section of industries in the U.S.,” the study says.

Read More Trump’s Climate Censorship Can Cost American Lives

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts