Trump Just Called Mexican Immigrants ‘Professional Mountain Climbers’

For the first time since taking office, President Donald Trump took a trip to San Diego, California, to check out the prototypes for his long-promised “big, beautiful” wall along the border between the United States and Mexico – a project his chaotic administration can’t actually afford.

While there, the commander-in-chief demanded the Congress to fund the controversial wall, which was one of the biggest promises he made on the campaign trail, right behind banning Muslims from entering the country.

He also used the opportunity to insult Mexican immigrants – again.

Here's the clip of Trump calling immigrants who are able to climb over border walls "like professional mountain climbers." pic.twitter.com/JK4EH2hDIO — Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 13, 2018

“Getting over the top is easy. These are like professional mountain climbers, incredible climbers. They can't climb some of these walls,” Trump told reporters as he pressed for a tough border wall. “Some of them, they can. Those are the walls we're not using.”

For those who might not remember, the real estate mogul has previously called Mexicans “criminals,” “drug dealers” and “rapists” – twice.

He also called for the wall to be see-through, repeating his bizarre statement about a transparent wall being crucial to stop cartels from smuggling drugs into the U.S.

“You have to know what's on the other side of the wall,” Trump said. “You could be two feet away from a criminal cartel and don't even know they're there. Now we have equipment to take care of that, X-ray equipment, et cetera.”

The president also slammed California Gov. Jerry Brown, saying he was a “nice guy” who has been doing a terrible job.

“The place is totally out of control,” he claimed, blasting sanctuary cities. “California’s sanctuary policies put the entire nation at risk. They’re the best friend of the criminal.”

Brown had the perfect response to Trump’s comments.

?? Thanks for the shout-out, @realDonaldTrump. But bridges are still better than walls. And California remains the 6th largest economy in the world and the most prosperous state in America. #Facts — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) March 13, 2018

The reality TV star-turned-politician also took an aim at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who made headlines for issuing a public warning before the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) began its immigration raids.

“The mayor of Oakland goes out and notifies when ICE is going in to pick them up, and many of them were criminals with criminal records and very dangerous people,” Trump said. “What happened, as an example, in Oakland was a disgrace to our nation. And we just can't let that happen.”

Well, the true disgrace to our nation is the rampant xenophobia and racism the president has a history of displaying, but when has Trump ever cared about that?

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque