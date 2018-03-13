© Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

Why Did It Take So Long For Trump To Condemn Austin Bomber?

by
Alice Salles
As the bombings continue to target Latino and black families, the president appears to ignore the incidents. Many online are starting to ask why.

 

 

President Donald Trump appears to have completely ignored the victims of the Austin, Texas, bombings for a long time, even as law enforcement claimed that there is a criminal on the loose terrorizing the Texan community.

After waiting too long to condemn the perpetrator behind these incidents, Trump finally addressed the attacks. Yet his prolonged silence is rightfully receiving backlash and speaks volumes to the president's hypocrisy. 

Read More
Trump Admin Distorts Facts On Terrorism To Push Xenophobic Agenda

Authorities have been investigating the incidents that have already killed two people, and believe that a “serial bomber” is to blame. But while the latest two victims of the attacks are white, the first victims were black and Latino.

Anthony House, 39, and Draylen Mason, 19, were the first to be killed after receiving the packages with the bombs at their steps. The third victim, 75-year-old Esperanza Herrera, a Hispanic woman, was injured.

House, who was the stepson of former pastor at the historic African-American Wesley United Methodist Church Freddie Dixon, and Mason, the grandson of LaVonne Mason, the co-founder of the Austin branch of the prominent civil rights organization National Urban League, were both friends and fraternity brothers. But it’s their role in Austin’s black community that Dixon believes was behind their deaths.

“It’s not just coincidental,” Dixon told reporters. “Somebody’s done their homework on both of us, and they knew what they were doing.”

“My diagnosis: Number one, I think it’s a hate crime. Number two, somebody’s got some kind of vendetta here.”

But despite the deaths and the obvious association between the victims and the city’s black history, many prominent figures both in politics and journalism have been calling out on the president for staying silent on these cases of terrorism.

Donna Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair, opinion writer Jamil Smith, and even a NAACP chapter from Washington, D.C., tweeted accusing the president of remaining silent.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Many others joined them.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

But as the pressure on Trump grew, the president remained silent. In order to address some of the related concerns, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News that Trump is “aware of the situation” and that the federal government is doing “whatever is necessary” to help find the bomber.

Eventually, Trump addressed the bombings while speaking to the media on Tuesday. He called the "serial bomber" a "very sick individual."

 

 

Sorry, Trump. It will take much more than responding to peer pressure to convince people you’re not a bigot. After all, you have been quick to condemn attacks involving Muslims or immigrants, but seem to be aptly silent when individuals victimized in similar incidents are mostly brown or black.

Read More
Trump Calls Manila Hotel Shooting, ‘Terrorism’ — It Wasn’t

 

Tags:
austin bombings democratic national committee donald trump donna brazile freddie dixon president donald trump racism trump donald trump
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.