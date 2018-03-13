Why Did It Take So Long For Trump To Condemn Austin Bomber?

As the bombings continue to target Latino and black families, the president appears to ignore the incidents. Many online are starting to ask why.

FBI on the scene with over 300 agent in Austin, TX to investigate the serial bombings. Unlike Prez Trump, the America people are proud of the FBI agents who serve our nation. pic.twitter.com/V0XS3hg9Tq — Oldigby (@OldIgby) March 19, 2018

President Donald Trump appears to have completely ignored the victims of the Austin, Texas, bombings for a long time, even as law enforcement claimed that there is a criminal on the loose terrorizing the Texan community.

After waiting too long to condemn the perpetrator behind these incidents, Trump finally addressed the attacks. Yet his prolonged silence is rightfully receiving backlash and speaks volumes to the president's hypocrisy.

Authorities have been investigating the incidents that have already killed two people, and believe that a “serial bomber” is to blame. But while the latest two victims of the attacks are white, the first victims were black and Latino.

Anthony House, 39, and Draylen Mason, 19, were the first to be killed after receiving the packages with the bombs at their steps. The third victim, 75-year-old Esperanza Herrera, a Hispanic woman, was injured.

House, who was the stepson of former pastor at the historic African-American Wesley United Methodist Church Freddie Dixon, and Mason, the grandson of LaVonne Mason, the co-founder of the Austin branch of the prominent civil rights organization National Urban League, were both friends and fraternity brothers. But it’s their role in Austin’s black community that Dixon believes was behind their deaths.

“It’s not just coincidental,” Dixon told reporters. “Somebody’s done their homework on both of us, and they knew what they were doing.”

“My diagnosis: Number one, I think it’s a hate crime. Number two, somebody’s got some kind of vendetta here.”

But despite the deaths and the obvious association between the victims and the city’s black history, many prominent figures both in politics and journalism have been calling out on the president for staying silent on these cases of terrorism.

Donna Brazile, the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair, opinion writer Jamil Smith, and even a NAACP chapter from Washington, D.C., tweeted accusing the president of remaining silent.

What’s up Austin, Texas? Governor Abbott, President Trump, Senators Cruz and Cornyn? What’s happening? #AustinBombings https://t.co/Pm94bQFU2c — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) March 19, 2018

Terrorism is what is happening in Austin, Texas right now. Given the race of the victims thus far and his own willful ignorance of extremist violence, I don’t really care if @POTUS says anything. I just hope he doesn’t impede matters, as he is wont to do. https://t.co/oWs25hjek7 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 19, 2018

Can you imagine bombings occurring in McClean, Georgetown, Loudoun or Tyson’s killing and injuring white people and any suspicion of it being a person of color or Muslim. The National Media, namely Fox News, and the Tweeter in Chief would be apoplectic. https://t.co/NkeSYOQjEn — Loudoun County NAACP (@NAACP_Loudoun) March 19, 2018

Many others joined them.

This is the 4th bombing in Austin, a metro area of 2M people.



Why hasn’t Donald Trump tweeted or made a statement?



Because the victims have been people of color so far? Because it’s a progressive city? Because he’s too busy covering his own ass?



Austin needs national support! — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 19, 2018

has trump said anything about the series of bombings in Austin? — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) March 19, 2018

Trump has tweeted more about witches than the bombings in Austin. — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) March 20, 2018

Anybody happen to catch trump speaking about the Austin bombings *finally? Funny how he now wants us to trust the federal government to step in & take over even as he’s bashed these departments pretty much daily since before he took office. Just shows it’s all been a distraction. — Kathy Hays ??????? (@everybodyzzmama) March 20, 2018

But as the pressure on Trump grew, the president remained silent. In order to address some of the related concerns, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Fox News that Trump is “aware of the situation” and that the federal government is doing “whatever is necessary” to help find the bomber.

Eventually, Trump addressed the bombings while speaking to the media on Tuesday. He called the "serial bomber" a "very sick individual."

Trump: "The bombings in Austin are terrible ... This is obviously a very, very sick individual." pic.twitter.com/kdTTQrOy7N — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 20, 2018

Sorry, Trump. It will take much more than responding to peer pressure to convince people you’re not a bigot. After all, you have been quick to condemn attacks involving Muslims or immigrants, but seem to be aptly silent when individuals victimized in similar incidents are mostly brown or black.