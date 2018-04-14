Trump Contradicts Himself Over Firing Of 'Slippery James Comey'

President Donald Trump tweeted on Wednesday that James Comey wasn't fired from the FBI over the Russia investigation. A year ago, Trump said the opposite.

President Donald Trump has a habit of making contradictory statements. On Wednesday, he perpetuated that habit by issuing a tweet about former FBI Director James Comey.

Referring to Comey in a pejorative sense, Trump claimed that he did not fire him over the direction the Russia investigation was taking.

“Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)!” Trump tweeted out.

Yet those words contradict what Trump told NBC News Anchor Lester Holt last year, shortly after he fired Comey.

Explaining his decision to fire Comey, Trump told Holt, “I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story, it's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won."

That suggests that Trump removed Comey from his post at least in part because of the Russia investigation. Indeed, reports following the firing indicated that Trump even told Russian dignitaries as much.

“I faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off,” he told Russian officials after he fired Comey, according to sources familiar with the conversation.

All of this only confirms the fact that Trump is an untrustworthy president. His tweet above is just the latest example of the many times he has lied to the American people since becoming president.

Trump’s failure to be honest with the American people may well land him in trouble with special counsel Robert Mueller’s continuing investigation, which likely includes obstruction of justice charges against the president.

Beyond those charges, however, it’s unnerving that a sitting president of the United States has decided to use name-calling and outright lying in order to push a narrative to his own liking. Americans deserve better from their chief executive.