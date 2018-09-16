Alleged Sexual Abuser Trump Defends Alleged Sexual Abuser Kavanaugh

“Kavanaugh is one of the finest people that I’ve ever known. He’s an outstanding intellect, an outstanding judge. Respected by everybody. Never had even a little blemish on his record.”

The Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault when he was in his teens in a bombshell letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein. In typical fashion, President Donald Trump is now sympathizing with the accused judge.

During the inaugural meeting of the President’s National Council for the American Worker, Trump answered questions about Kavanaugh’s sexual assault allegations by praising him as “one of the finest people that I’ve ever known. He’s an outstanding intellect, an outstanding judge. Respected by everybody. Never had even a little blemish on his record… But with all of that being said, it will, I’m sure, work out very well. You’re talking about an individual who is as high a quality individual as you’ll ever see.”

In fact, what the president was most upset about was that the Democrats chose to reveal the existence of the letter just a few days ahead of Kavanaugh’s confirmation — not the fact that the judge who is being appointed for a seat on the highest judiciary in the United States has been accused of one of the worst crimes against women.

“One thing I will say is that, as I understand it, Judge Kavanaugh spent quite a bit of time with Senator Feinstein, and it wasn’t even brought up at that meeting. And she had this information. So you would have thought, certainly, that she would have brought it up at the meeting, not wait until everything is finished and then have to start a process all over again,” said Trump, sounding frustrated for a completely ridiculous reason.

The Judiciary Committee was supposed to vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation on Thursday, but all 10 Democrats along with a few Republicans have said the panel should wait until the FBI has finished the review on the sexual assault claims.

GOP lawmakers, including Jeff Flake (R-AZ), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Bob Corker (R-TN), were increasingly cautious about the possibility of an all-male Republican committee majority denying Ford a just to speak and have urged committee chairman Charles Grassley (R-IA) to delay the proceedings.

Trump has acknowledged the delay but said he was “sure it will work out very well.” His reasoning for this assertion is that Kavanaugh is “one of the great intellects and one of the finest people that anybody has known. You look at his references; I’ve never seen anything quite like it.”

“If it takes a little delay, it will take a little delay,” But, the president added, “it shouldn’t certainly be very much.”

It seems like the accused judge can do no wrong in Trump’s eye. The president’s endorsement of Kavanaugh is no surprise considering he himself has been accused by at least 21 woman of sexual assault, including his own ex-wife, Ivana Trump, who later recanted her statement.

Trump’s comments came a day after Kavanaugh’s accuser identified herself as Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University. Ford told of her 1982 encounter with Kavanaugh to The Washington Post.

She said she thought Kavanaugh would “inadvertently kill her” as he held her down with his hand on her mouth to drown her protests.

Ford alleged when Kavanaugh tried pulling her clothing, another one of his classmates, Mark Judge, was present in the room. They played loud music so that any yell for help would not be heard. She managed to escape after the SCOTUS nominee’s friend allegedly jumped on them. Ford and his friend stumbled after her, as she locked herself in the bathroom.

When Ford heard of Kavanaugh’s nomination, she sent a letter to Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) about what she described as a “rape attempt” to her therapists. The senator in turn, turned over the letter to the FBI.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and the White House has backed him, stating, “Judge Kavanaugh looks forward to a hearing where he can clear his name of this false allegation. He stands ready to testify tomorrow if the Senate is ready to hear him.”

Grassley announced on Monday that Kavanaugh and Ford will have the opportunity to publicly testify next week.

“This is the best route forward,” Flake said of the hearing. “Obviously, these are serious charges, and, if they are true, I think they are disqualifying.”

A Justice Department spokesperson said the allegations “does not involve any potential federal crime,” suggesting the FBI will not investigate further into the judge’s record.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters