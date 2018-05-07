Trump Seeks To Cut Billions From Children’s Health Insurance Program

“This proposal is a shameful betrayal of children,” said an attorney in response to the president’s proposal to cut $7 billion from children’s health care program.

Despite oppositions from many corners of the country, President Donald Trump successfully slashed the corporate tax for many big businesses that not only benefitted the richest of the rich but also reportedly personally saved him millions.

These massive tax cuts came at a price of a monumental deficit that is now set to rise above $1 trillion. In order to cushion the blow to the economy, the commander-in-chief, along with his fellow Republicans, is now conveniently proposing budget cuts for federal programs – starting with children’s health care.

According to a senior administration official, the White House has asked the Congress to cut $7 billion from the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) in an effort to cut $15 billion from the federal government’s balance sheet.

The Democrats have decried the proposal, which aims to scrap the budget of a program that helps low-income children get access to health care.

The #GOPTaxScam gave a trillion dollars to billionaires & massive corporations. Now, Republicans want to gut the Children’s Health Insurance Program to pay for it.



Not much surprises me anymore in American politics. But this is despicable on every level. https://t.co/8KhY2xz4OM — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) May 7, 2018

“It appears that sabotaging our health care system to the detriment of middle-class families wasn’t enough for President Trump and Republicans; now they’re going after health care dollars that millions of children rely on, especially during outbreaks of the flu and other deadly illnesses,” said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

He wasn’t the only one.

“This proposal is a shameful betrayal of children,” Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.) wrote in response to reports of Trump’s proposal. “This administration and congressional Republicans passed a massive tax giveaway to their donors and big corporations, and now they want vulnerable children to pay for it.”

Even some of the officials from the Trump administration described it “the biggest rescission request that has ever been sent to Congress.”

Amid widespread disapproval, a senior administration official said the cuts would not hurt the program.

“Of the total amount, $5 billion came from an account from which the money is not authorized to be spent under the law,” he said while talking to reporters in a conference call.

According to the Washington Post, the White House elaborated, the $5 million cut from total $7 million proposed, will be used to help states to meet necessary expenses. Moreover, the administration asserted the enrollment in CHIPs program is going down, which means the rest of the $2 million can be used by states for programs expected to receive larger number of enrollments.

In addition, after children’s health care, the Trump administration is most likely to clamp down the budget of education programs as officials said “they plan to later introduce a package that would make midyear cuts to the $1.3 trillion bipartisan spending bill that Congress passed earlier this year.”

Since Congress provided more to the Department of Education than the POTUS reportedly sought, the chances are proposed cuts will target the education programs.

It is absolutely abhorrent how the Trump administration, after giving trillion of dollars to billionaires and rendering a massive blow to the economy, is now planning to fix the mess by gutting children’s insurance budget.

