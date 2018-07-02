© REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump Denies Request To Lower Flags To Honor Capital Gazette Victims

Rutaba Lodhi
“This was an attack on the press. It was an attack on freedom of speech. It’s just as important as any other tragedy.”

 

President Donald Trump denied the request to lower flags to honor the victims of the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting in Maryland.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley made the request a day after an armed man entered the newsroom and killed four journalists and one member of the paper’s sale team.

Buckley told The Baltimore Sun he was disappointed the tragedy was not being given enough importance.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed, you know? … Is there a cutoff for tragedy?” Buckley said. “This was an attack on the press. It was an attack on freedom of speech. It’s just as important as any other tragedy.”

The Annapolis’ mayor’s demand was not unusual. Previously U.S. flags have flown at half-staff to honor the 17 victims of the Florida school shooting and later for the Santa Fe School shooting, which claimed 10 lives.

 Buckley said after Trump’s refusal, he decided against lowering the city’s flags.

“At this point in time, it would start to polarize people and I don’t want to make people angry,” he said.

Twitter users did not take kindly to Trump’s blatant refusal to honor the victims of the tragedy that should have been given the same respect as others.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trump has also been accused of spreading hatred against the media. As a presidential candidate and later as the president, Trump has made a point of vocalizing his disdain for certain media outlets, going so far as to calling the press, “the enemy of the American people.”

Trump, in a concise statement, said the press should be free of the fear of being violently attacked while doing their jobs.

 

Despite Trump’s refusal to lower down flags for the victims of the horrific shooting, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, ordered state flags be flown at half-staff “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated... against employees of the Capital Gazette.”

