Trump Denies Request To Lower Flags To Honor Capital Gazette Victims

President Donald Trump denied the request to lower flags to honor the victims of the Capital Gazette newsroom shooting in Maryland.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley made the request a day after an armed man entered the newsroom and killed four journalists and one member of the paper’s sale team.

Buckley told The Baltimore Sun he was disappointed the tragedy was not being given enough importance.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed, you know? … Is there a cutoff for tragedy?” Buckley said. “This was an attack on the press. It was an attack on freedom of speech. It’s just as important as any other tragedy.”

The Annapolis’ mayor’s demand was not unusual. Previously U.S. flags have flown at half-staff to honor the 17 victims of the Florida school shooting and later for the Santa Fe School shooting, which claimed 10 lives.

Buckley said after Trump’s refusal, he decided against lowering the city’s flags.

“At this point in time, it would start to polarize people and I don’t want to make people angry,” he said.

Twitter users did not take kindly to Trump’s blatant refusal to honor the victims of the tragedy that should have been given the same respect as others.

This is so truly morally wrong- and the next time someone wants to defend Sarah Sanders after she’s thrown out of a restaurant or her feelings get hurt after an eyeshadow joke, remind them of this https://t.co/LJhlPiVaOm — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) July 2, 2018

This man is unfit to be leading our country. He is well aware his rhetoric against the media, calling them fake news, the enemy of the people and more creates a dangerous situation. He knows he needs to keep doing to promote his lies. https://t.co/mZqtyw5kII — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 3, 2018

"Enemies of the people." And the US President that sees them so is not about to validate the sacrifice of working journalists. https://t.co/BMKH4IM9SN — David Simon (@AoDespair) July 3, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump Your failure to lower American flags to honor the victims of the Capital Gazette shooting victims shows the world just how puny, mean-spirited, and complicit you truly are. — Jan Stansen (@jppffyukio) July 3, 2018

Trump declined Annapolis mayor's request to lower flags in memory of the Capital Gazette shooting victims.



With Trump, you just have to think what would a decent person do, and he'll do the exact opposite. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) July 3, 2018

Trump has also been accused of spreading hatred against the media. As a presidential candidate and later as the president, Trump has made a point of vocalizing his disdain for certain media outlets, going so far as to calling the press, “the enemy of the American people.”

Trump, in a concise statement, said the press should be free of the fear of being violently attacked while doing their jobs.

Before going any further today, I want to address the horrific shooting that took place yesterday at the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland. This attack shocked the conscience of our Nation, and filled our hearts with grief... pic.twitter.com/LALXGhk04b — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2018

Despite Trump’s refusal to lower down flags for the victims of the horrific shooting, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, ordered state flags be flown at half-staff “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated... against employees of the Capital Gazette.”

