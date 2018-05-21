Trump Uses 'Fox & Friends' To Attack Ex-CIA Director John Brennan

President Donald Trump retweeted an interview from Dan Bongino to "Fox & Friends," in which he dubiously blamed ex-CIA head John Brennan for starting the Russia investigation.

Here's the Dan Bongino segment from Fox & Friends this morning that Trump decided to write out as a presidential tweet pic.twitter.com/DKbwVdpbwb — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 21, 2018

In a series of tweets he made on Monday morning, President Donald Trump attacked former CIA Director John Brennan, directly quoting a Fox News guest in order to make his dubious points.

Trump’s three tweets quoted Dan Bongino, a conservative radio host who was a guest on "Fox & Friends," one of the president’s favorite “news” programs. Bongino is also a former Secret Service agent who has run for Congress on a myriad of occasions, failing each time to win.

Bongino went on "Fox & Friends" to criticize Brennan, who he suggested was the “genesis” of the Russia investigation as it relates to Trump. The president, likely enjoying what he was hearing, tweeted three times on Monday morning Bongino’s comments.

“John Brennan is panicking. He has disgraced himself, he has disgraced the Country, he has disgraced the entire Intelligence Community. He is the one man who is largely responsible for the destruction of American’s faith in the Intelligence Community and in some people at the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

....top of the FBI. Brennan started this entire debacle about President Trump. We now know that Brennan had detailed knowledge of the (phony) Dossier...he knows about the Dossier, he denies knowledge of the Dossier, he briefs the Gang of 8 on the Hill about the Dossier, which.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

...they then used to start an investigation about Trump. It is that simple. This guy is the genesis of this whole Debacle. This was a Political hit job, this was not an Intelligence Investigation. Brennan has disgraced himself, he’s worried about staying out of Jail.” Dan Bongino — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

Bongino suggested in his rant that Brennan, who he contended had access to a dossier compiled by a former British spy regarding Trump’s controversial relationships with some in Russia, was the reason behind the start of the Russia investigation itself. He provided no real evidence, of course, but that didn’t bother Trump, who tweeted it out like Gospel.

In actuality, we already know what started the Russia inquiry, specifically what began the investigation looking into the Trump campaign’s involvement in it: a bar-room discussion in which a former campaign aide named George Papadopoulos bragged openly about possibly obtaining dirt from Russia on Hillary Clinton. He made those comments to a foreign diplomat, who relayed the information to his government, who in turn relayed it to the FBI. Papadopoulos is now cooperating with the investigation being headed by special counsel Robert Mueller.

Those facts don’t line up with Trump’s and his supporters’ desire for a conspiracy against the president, however. So it appears they’re willing to make up unsubstantiated claims against former members of President Barack Obama’s administration — including Brennan, who served as CIA director under the former president.

Those claims don’t hold weight, of course, but they do provide the current president with a fairy tale story that helps him feel good about himself. Unfortunately for Trump, those tales won’t hold up in a court of law, if it’s determined that the president himself obstructed justice or knew about and promoted collusion with the Russians.