Trump’s Doctor And VA Pick Ronny Jackson Accused Of Drinking On Job

Ronny Jackson was Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Veteran Affairs. The allegations can put his nomination in jeopardy.

President Donald Trump’s physician Doctor Ronny Jackson, who said the president’s mental and physical health was excellent, is now accused of being drunk on the job. The accusations against Trump’s VA pick also include improperly prescribing medicines.

These allegations can put his nomination in jeopardy. Jackson’s confirmation hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, but it was delayed by the Senate Panel to review these claims.

Republicans and Democrats on the panel were informed of Trump’s doctor’s misconduct at more than one time in his career, two sources told CNN. The allegations on the White House physician for creating a hostile work environment are also being reviewed.

According to one of the sources, “it’ll sink his nomination,” if proven true.

"All I can really tell you at this moment time is we are continuing the vetting process. We are working very hard at it. It's all hands on deck," said VA Committee ranking Democrat Jon Tester. He had requested for the hearing to be delayed.

The committee is doing their part to make sure Jackson was fit for the job, he said.

Jackson, a Navy Rear Admiral, who has been the head White House physician since 2013 and oversaw two of President Barack Obama's physicals, was nominated by Trump to replace former Veteran Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

However, many lawmakers raised their voice against his nomination over concerns of his fitness to run the VA, which is the second largest government agency.

“There’s a need for very exacting and close scrutiny and vetting,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “And some questions that need to be answered. I’m not going to comment on any of the specifics, except to say we’re going to be doing very close and careful scrutiny,” he continued.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters