Trump’s EPA Nominee Is A Man Who Oversaw Cancer-Causing Spill

President Donald Trump plans to appoint a controversial former Ford executive, who is accused of overseeing an industrial spill, to a top position at the Environment Protection Agency (EPA.)

William Charles “Chad” McIntosh is a former Ford Motor Company executive, who worked with the automaker and retired from the post in 2017. During his service, he ran the company’s executive environmental compliance.

McIntosh is accused of overseeing the spill of a dangerous chemical from Ford’s manufacturing plant in Livonia, Michigan and he may now work under EPA Chief Scott Pruitt and lead the agency’s International and Tribal Affairs.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the chemical, Vinyl Chloride, is linked to a rare form of liver cancer, brain and lung cancers, lymphoma and leukemia.

In 2017, around 130 homeowners in Michigan’s Alden Village sued the company for contaminating the groundwater. The lawsuit filed by the villagers alleged the plant created chemical vapors and polluted soil in their neighborhood.

“You can’t ignore these kinds of toxic chemicals in such an enormous quantity on your property, so whoever was in charge of the environmental state of affairs at this plant did not do his job. That’s McIntosh,” said Shawn Collins, the attorney representing the homeowners.

In Ford’s defense, the company said the toxic chemicals were not discovered until it started renovating the plant in 2014. However, environmentalists blame McIntosh and argue he failed to discover the harmful substances.

The company further said the contamination didn’t harm the village’s drinking water and added as soon as the discovery was made, the automaker began cleanup efforts.

The company has “worked quickly and cooperatively with the state and community to keep everyone fully informed of our progress. We remain fully committed to protecting the environment,” said Ford spokesman John Cangany.

If appointed, this will not be the first time McIntosh in the EPA.

In 1991, he served as an adviser and deputy director of Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality in Republican Gov. John Engler’s administration.

During his service as an adviser in the agency, the department launched efforts to slash environmental regulations.

The attorney of the homeowners criticized Trump’s idea of appointing McIntosh.

“It’s not good news for anybody who gives a damn about the environment in this country that McIntosh is going there. He’s a polluter’s friend, or Trump would never have picked him,” he said.

Dave Dempsey, a Michigan environmental policy expert at the Great Lakes advocacy group Flow said, “[McIntosh] gleefully participated in undoing many of Michigan’s environmental protections as part of the Engler administration.”

Despite the controversial record, Pruitt recently indicated his acceptance of McIntosh’s appointment and said, “Chad will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to EPA. His unique background as an engineer and an attorney in global environmental compliance makes him a valuable asset and well-suited to lead the Office of International and Tribal Affairs.”

