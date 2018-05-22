Trump Exposes His Own Hypocrisy With Tweet Praising Tomi Lahren

Trump leaped to her side and praised her as “outstanding” faster than he showed support to Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. who took down a mass shooter.

Whoever threw this drink at Tomi Lahren, thank you pic.twitter.com/RJE8xTDMZ3 — I Luh God ? (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

It took President Donald Trump virtually no time to tweet his support of Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren after she had water thrown on her while leaving a Minnesota restaurant.

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Lahren went on “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday where she discussed the incident which involved a woman she didn’t know tossing a glass of water at her as she was leaving brunch with her family at a restaurant near Minneapolis.

Though the assault was purportedly unprovoked, Lahren’s inflammatory far-right rhetoric that she spouts on television has probably made her more enemies than friends.

“Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman!” Trump tweeted after Lahren’s “Fox & Friends” appearance.

Lahren was once a host for Glenn Beck’s Blaze TV but was “banned permanently” after making some pro-choice remarks that did not go over well with the show’s conservative fan base. However, she quickly bounced back, returning to the limelight after signing with Fox News as a contributor last August.

It’s no secret that Trump favors Fox News over other mainstream media outlets because of their lenient coverage of his presidency; therefore, it’s unsurprising that he would express solidarity with Lahren.

The problem, though, is that he leaped to her side and praised her as “outstanding” faster than he showed support to Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr. who took down a mass shooter last month.

Trump never tweeted about Shaw’s heroism in the wake of the shooting and it took him three weeks to reach out to him directly, but in a matter of hours Trump was lauding Lahren who was splashed with a bit of water.

It took Donald Trump less than a day to show support for Tomi Lahren who had a drink thrown at her arm...



It also took Donald Trump three weeks to show support for James Shaw Jr. who disarmed a mass shooter and saved lives...



I wonder why ?? — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 23, 2018

Never forget that Trump never tweeted about James Shaw or Stephon Clark or the men who were arrested at Starbucks but he rapidly tweeted a full-throated defense of Tomi Lahren after she had a little water thrown at her in a restaurant. — Touré (@Toure) May 23, 2018

This disparity just adds credence to the arguments that Trump is racially biased and that he only stands by those who have supported his politics and presidency.

Trump’s actions indicate that he believes the young, attractive, blonde TV personality who caters to his following is more deserving of recognition than the black father who sprang into action to save lives without a second thought.

However, Trump is no stranger to hypocrisy of this nature. Following several recent terror attacks, Trump has shown a pattern in which he immediately condemns acts committed by immigrants or Islamic extremists but, he is dead silent when white, American males carry out mass shooting after mass shooting and racially-charged hate crimes.

Trump doesn't need to openly admit that he's racist, his actions speak louder than his words ever could.

