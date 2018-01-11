In 2009, Trump Fan Roseanne Barr Did A Hitler Photoshoot

The actress is an avid Twitter user and quite often uses the platform to push right-wing conspiracy theories.

Comedian and actress Rosanne Barr is known for supporting right-wing conspiracy theories and her love and support for President Donald Trump is also not hidden.

The actress recently came in the limelight after her sitcom “Roseanne” revival was aired and Trump paid a personal call to congratulate her. However, apart from her television series, there were several other reasons the actress was in the news lately.

Barr is an avid Twitter user and quite often uses the platform to push right-wing conspiracy theories. In a recent tweet, she referenced to another theory at Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.

The tweet gave people all the reasons to believe she has embraced the alt-right and a 2009 photoshoot in which Barr is dressed as Adolf Hitler resurfaced online.

The Hitler photo spread was for a Jewish magazine Heeb. In the photos, Barr is dressed as Hitler and can be seen wearing a red swastika armband. She is pictured removing burnt ginger bread “Jew Cookies” from the oven.

In Barr’s initial tweet she attempted to spread the idea that the rising young activists Hogg made a Nazi salute at the end of his speech at the March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C. The protest is a movement against gun violence.

Her tweet was quickly deleted after the theory was debunked but it was already all over the internet by then.

ICYMI Roseanne replied to a David Hogg conspiracy theorist who tagged the actual boy, but then ABC made her delete it. Don't worry, here's a screenshot: pic.twitter.com/yftDrSdq6b — Love, Sass (@TheAdamSass) March 27, 2018

The actress has lately been in news also for her bizarre tweet in which she praised Trump freeing “hundreds” of children a month from their pimps.

“President Trump has freed so many children held in bondage to pimps all over this world. Hundreds each month. He has broken up trafficking rings in high places everywhere. notice that. I disagree on some things, but give him benefit of doubt-4 now,” she wrote in the tweet.

With the tweet, Barr once again supported another right-wing conspiracy theory, The Storm, which spreads the idea that Trump is breaking up high-profile Democrats and other people involved in alleges child sex-trafficking rings.

Read More Trump's Lawyer Reportedly Used Phony Company To Pay Adult Film Actress

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Mario Anzuoni