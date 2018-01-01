In 1999, Trump Fought Against Installing Sprinklers In Trump Tower

A man died in the recent Trump Tower fire. Almost two decades ago, Trump had fiercely rallied against a measure to install sprinklers in high-rise buildings.

A 67-year-old man died in Trump Tower after a fire broke out inside his 50th floor apartment in the 58-tier building in Manhattan, New York. At least six firefighters were also injured during the rescue operation.

While the cause of the deadly blaze is still under investigation, fire official were able to point out a huge fire safety flaw in the skyscraper – the man who died did not have sprinklers installed in his residential unit.

It wasn’t a tragic coincidence or designing error. The thing is President Donald Trump never reportedly installed sprinklers on the residential floors of the building because they were apparently too expensive.

In addition to that, back in the late 90s, the billionaire business mogul lobbied not to have sprinklers installed in high-rise buildings, including the ones he owned, after the New York City introduced legislation requiring all residential skyscrapers to be equipped with such fire safety measures.

The legislation was introduced after two separate fires in Brooklyn and Manhattan high-rises claimed the lives of its residents.

At the time, Trump responded by imploring at least six city council members to lobby against the rules and even donated to the city speaker. Although, then-mayor and long-time Trump pal Rudy Giuliani ended by passing the regulation, it did not affect the real estate developer as Trump Tower was not required to install sprinklers – because it was built 15 years before the law.

Some time later, Trump changed his rhetoric and spent nearly $3m to fit sprinklers in all units of World Tower near the United Nations, claiming the move made the tenants feel more secured.

“People feel safer with sprinklers,” Trump said in 1999, according to The New York Times. “But the problem with the bill is that it doesn't address the buildings that need sprinklers the most. If you look at the fire deaths in New York, almost all of them are in one-or two-family houses.”

It is important to mention Trump Tower did have functioning smoke detectors in the building’s heating and ventilation system, which first notified the fire department, according to the Department of Buildings.

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Carlos Barria