Trump Frustrated Over Putin Criticism And Being Told What To Do

“The president doesn’t respect norms,” said a source close to Trump. “Norms are rules written by somebody else.”

President Donald Trump was reportedly upset with being told what he could say and what he couldn’t after the Vladimir Putin Fiasco.

There was a furor all over the country after Trump contradicted United States intelligence officials’ conclusion that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election in a joint press conference between him and Putin.

POTUS was seen being extremely friendly with the Russian president even after special counsel Robert Mueller had indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers days earlier for allegedly hacking the Democratic Party during the 2016 election cycle.

But instead of calling out the Russian president, he said: “Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, “came to me and said, they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this, I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

This statement naturally created a huge uproar, but later, Trump claimed he simply misspoke and intended to say that he doesn't see a reason why it "wouldn't" be Russia, the excuse seemed more like a disingenuous attempt at damage control.

And now, he is upset of reportedly being told of not siding with Russia, his use of tariffs influencing trade and publically slamming the Federal Reserve.

“All he’s hearing in D.C. is ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that.’ He can’t criticize the Fed, he can’t criticize the intelligence community,” said a source close to the president. “He’s obviously going to get frustrated by the can’t-do mentality.”

“The president doesn’t respect norms,” the source said. “Norms are rules written by somebody else.”

Trump also slammed the Federal Reserve, after ignoring the criticism on his trade and monetary-policy conduct. “I don’t like all of this work that we’re putting into the economy and then I see rates going up,” said the president in an interview to CNBC.

Then the White House had to clarify that the president still respects Fed.

Andy Card, who was chief of staff to GOP President George W. Bush said, “I think he had the most challenging week of his presidency in terms of living up to his own expectations. I do think he’s come to recognize that it didn’t go the way he thought it would go.”

“I’m not sure he likes learning the lessons he’s learned,” he added.

People on social media had a lot to say about Trump’s actions regarding Putin.

Trump green-lighted release of the Mueller indictment before the Putin summit. Idea was the indictment would give him leverage in meetings with Putin. WH aides planned for him to mention it in Helsinki need conf. Trump went different way, WH official says. https://t.co/VGtu7KmDPs — Peter Nicholas (@PeterWSJ) July 20, 2018

Trump in the face of widespread criticism digs in on Russia, tariffs & the Fed. “All he’s hearing in D.C. is ‘you can’t do this, you can’t do that,’ says source close to Trump. “He’s obviously going to get frustrated by the can’t-do mentality.” W/@PeterWSJ https://t.co/lYSutzQR2K — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) July 20, 2018

@realDonaldTrump is not only a Traitor - he's a COWARD, too!



Trump IGNORED Advice to CONFRONT PUTIN on Indictments. Instead, he "did the EXACT OPPOSITE!"https://t.co/5ilofZqGD8 — Sister Resister (@JaceLGalloway) July 21, 2018

President Trump ended a turbulent week by shrugging off criticism of his dealings with Russia, his use of tariffs and his scolding of the Fed. Instead, frustrated by being told what he can’t do, he dug in on all three fronts. https://t.co/4GqlCT4Otv — Jonathan Boom (@BoomJonathan40) July 21, 2018

To paraphrase Kipling's man who would be king, what's the point of being king if you can't say what you want? https://t.co/3pGWSBpoli via @WSJ — Pierre Lemieux (@pierre_lemieux) July 21, 2018

@realDonaldTrump digs in against criticism on multiple fronts; "he's going to need a bigger hole"! pic.twitter.com/cRdUjhdLXD — Mike (@MikeAE35) July 21, 2018

Read More Trump Invites Putin To Washington After Interview Furor

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque