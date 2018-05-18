A GOP Fundraiser And A Pedophile Tried To Make Millions Using Trump

Elliott Broidy and George Nader reportedly ran a year-long campaign to gain access to the president and curry favors with the Middle Eastern princes.

One of President Donald Trump’s top fundraisers worked with a convicted pedophile to acquire a billion dollars worth of consulting contracts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in exchange for easy access to the White House and help pushing the Middle Eastern countries’ anti-Qatar agenda.

The Associated Press recently published an investigative piece revealing how Elliott Broidy, the former deputy finance chair of the Republican National Committee, teamed up with George Nader, a former associate of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner and an Emirati adviser, to lobby the commander-in-chief and his administration against Qatar in hopes of securing lucrative business opportunities with its much more influential rivals.

The two men reportedly met during Trump’s inauguration and realized they each had something the other could use: Broidy had an in with the Trump administration while Nader had the ear of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“From the start, the men had a two-track mission: to carry out a campaign against Qatar that would curry favor with the princes, and to then turn that success into millions of dollars in defense deals,” stated the AP report, citing a cache of leaked emails and other documents.

For those who don’t remember, Nader made headlines earlier this year after the FBI arrested him at Washington, D.C.’s Dulles Airport. He has since agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the alleged collusion between Trump campaign and the Kremlin. He has also provided significant information regarding the infamous Seychelles meeting between Blackwater founder Erik Prince and Russian representatives.

It is also important to mention Nader was arrested on charges of child pornography in 1985 and served a year in a jail in Czech Republic on 10 counts of sexually abusing minors.

Meanwhile, his partner in crime, Broidy, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of bribing officials to win a New York state pension fund investment deal in 2009, reported The Slate.

He was also a client of Trump’s long-time attorney Michael Cohen. In fact, Cohen reportedly negotiated a $1.6 million payment on Broidy’s behalf to a Playboy Playmate who claimed she was pregnant with the GOP fundraiser’s child.

According to the AP report, neither of the two men had registered under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires agents representing foreign governments to disclose their ties and information about related finances. Violating the federal law could lead to a prison sentence of five years or up to $10,000 in fines.

Broidy and Nader pitched multiple ideas to the Middle Easter crown princes “for more than $1 billion of work.”

“One pitch was to help create an all-Muslim fighting force of 5,000 troops. A second was aimed at helping the UAE gather intelligence,” the report detailed. “A third would strengthen Saudi maritime and border security. Still another was related to setting up counterterrorism centers in Saudi Arabia. In a note to Broidy, Nader said the princes were very happy with the proposed contracts, particularly the crown prince of Abu Dhabi. But first, emails show, they had to focus on the lobbying campaign. They proposed a budget upward of $12 million to ‘expose and penalize’ Qatar and get the U.S. to pressure it to ‘aid in coercive action against Iran,’ according to a March 2017 document.”

Broidy, whose company Circinus LLC has also reportedly been doing business with the Pentagon and received nearly $3.9 million in a military-related contract in 2017, not only lobbied Trump, but also met with members of Congress. He also had a retired general publish an op-ed calling for the U.S. to move its military assets from Qatar to the UAE.

Broidy met Trump twice, during which he told the president the crown princes were “most favorably impressed by his leadership,” according to the leaked emails. Days after the meeting, “the UAE awarded Broidy the intelligence contract the partners had been seeking for up to $600 million over 5 years.”

In January, Broidy received the initial payment for the intelligence contract – $36 million. However, mere hours after he had informed Nader of the wire transfer, FBI officials arrested his partner in D.C.

The Associated Press also detailed an incident revolving a photograph featuring Nader and Trump.

Apparently, for some unclear reason, the Trump administration had restricted Nader from meeting Trump. However, since he really needed a photo (again, for unclear reasons), his pal Broidy suggested he make a donation of $100,000 to $250,000 to the RNC.

“Records from the Federal Election Commission show no donations from either George Nader or ‘George Vader, ’but on Nov. 30, Broidy gave $189,000 to the RNC — more than he had given to the RNC in over two decades of Republican fundraising,” it read. “The result: a picture of Nader and Trump grinning in front of the American flag.”

Read More Did Cohen Meet With Qatari Investor Accused Of Bribing Politicians?

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images