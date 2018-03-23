Trump Fundraiser Proposed To Help Lift Sanctions On Russian Businesses

The revelation sheds light on the fact that the Russians sought out Trump’s political allies and colleagues to get a pass on U.S. sanctions.

The latest sketchy Russia connection with the White House has come to light as reports surfaced that an influential fundraiser for President Donald Trump offered to help a Moscow-based lawyer get sanctions lifted on some Russian companies.

According to The Hill, deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee, Elliott Broidy, sent a proposal to Andrei Baev, a lawyer at Chadbourne & Parke LLP, just before Trump’s inauguration last year. The document purportedly outlined a plan to influence United States officials.

While a report from Bloomberg indicates that both men acknowledged their exchange, they both maintain that the plan was never set in motion.

"From the beginning I made it clear that while I would consider trying to help the firm build a team and to put them in touch with some experts, I am not a lobbyist and didn’t plan on becoming one," Broidy told Bloomberg in a statement.

He continued: "I also made clear from the beginning that any arrangement we reached would need to be in full compliance with U.S. law. We never made any agreement, and the project never went anywhere. I never contacted any U.S. officials on behalf of Chadbourne or its clients and never had any contact with Chadbourne’s clients."

Broidy also claimed he never offered to “personally” set up meetings with U.S. officials for Baev’s clients.

Baev reportedly told Bloomberg in a phone interview that an investment banker introduced him to Broidy in New York in the summer of 2016 amid discussions surrounding an unrelated transaction. When Trump was elected president just a few months later, a potential rapprochement with Russia arose.

Ahead of Trump’s inauguration, many global law firms were trying to find ways to help companies and individuals subject to U.S. Sanctions, according to Baev. During this time, Baev said “a possible instruction from one of my corporate clients” prompted him to reach out to Broidy and another potential Washington consultant.

Baev didn’t identify this client, but he maintains he was never retained to pursue the issue further. Apparently, the potential client chose to go with a different firm and senior management at Chadbourne was not on board with the project. Baev has since moved to a different firm.

Chadbourne has since become part of the law firm Norton Rose Fulbright LLP. Echoing Broidy and Baev, Dan McKenna — a spokesman for Norton Rose — also said that Chadbourne didn’t do any work to remove Russian companies from the U.S. sanctions list.

Although the plan may not have come to fruition, the entire revelation sheds light on the fact that the Russians sought out Trump’s political allies and colleagues to get a pass on U.S. sanctions, which makes the likelihood of other Russia meddling that much more believable.