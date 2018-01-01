FYI: Trump Supported What He Called Bush's 'Single Worst Decision'

Trump mocked Bush over the invasion of Iraq, calling him a "real genius." However, the POTUS didn't mention he supported the Iraq War before it even happened.

At the Mar-A-Lago event for Republican donors, President Donald Trump attacked George W. Bush, billing his predecessor's move to invade Iraq in 2003 “the single worst decision ever made.”

“Here we are, like the dummies of the world, because we had bad politicians running our country for a long time,” Trump said, before mockingly calling Bush a "real genius."

What the president forgot to mention is that there was another "real genius," who supported invading Iraq, even before it started.

In 2002, in an interview with Howard Stern on Sept. 11, 2002, the host asked Trump if he was for invading Iraq.

“Yeah I guess so,” Trump responded. “I wish the first time it was done correctly.”

In addition, Trump touted support for the invasion, just a day after it was launched.

“Well, I think Wall Street’s waiting to see what happens but even before the fact they’re obviously taking it a little bit for granted and it looks like a tremendous success from a military standpoint and I think this is really nothing compared to what you’re gonna see after the war is over,” Trump told Fox News' Neil Cavuto on March 21, 2003.

Both the instances were on tape. Yet, Trump has the audacity to lie about his support for the war again and again.

But that's not surprising since the POTUS lies 5.5 times a day, on average.

