Trump’s Former Doctor Alleges POTUS Dictated His Own Health Letter

When the letter of health for President Donald Trump was released in 2015, it claimed then-presidential candidate Trump was “astonishingly” healthy.

The grandeur writing style of the letter looked quite similar to Trump’s; well it was because the letter was essentially written by him, according to the doctor who signed the letter anyway.

Trump’s personal physician at the time, Dr. Harold Bornstein’s signature was inked at the bottom of the glowing health letter when it was released by the Trump campaign in 2015.

“Mr. Trump has had a recent complete medical examination that showed only positive results. Actually, his blood pressure, 110/65, and laboratory test results were astonishingly excellent,” the letter read.

“His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary,” the letter continued. “If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

However, Bornstein told CNN, the letter was essentially written by Trump, who made the physician include whatever he wanted in the letter.

“He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter. I just made it up as I went along,” Bornstein told CNN.

“That's black humor, that letter. That's my sense of humor,” he said. “It's like the movie 'Fargo': It takes the truth and moves it in a different direction.”

Bornstein was shoved into spotlight after he said his office was raided by Trump’s longtime bodyguard Keith Schiller, Trump Organization chief legal officer Alan Garten and a “large man” allegedly in February 2017.

The raid allegedly came after Bornstein told The New York Times that Trump takes Propecia, a medication that promotes hair growth. He also said the president takes medicine to control his level of cholesterol and treat Rosacea, a skin disease that causes redness.

“He has all his hair,” Bornstein said at the time, referring to the use of the hair growth medication. “I have all my hair.”

Trump’s team took all of his medical records during the raid. The physician also alleged he was asked to remove a portrait of Trump and himself, hanging on one of the office walls.

Bornstein said the raid left him feeling “raped, frightened and sad.” “They must have been here for 25 or 30 minutes. It created a lot of chaos,” he said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the raid was a “standard operational procedure” for a newly elected president.

“Once again, it would be standard procedure for the president — a newly elected president’s medical records to be in possession of the White House’s medical unit,” Sanders stated. “That’s what was taking place. Those records were being transferred over to the White House medical unit as requested by the president.”

She also insisted the incident was not a “raid” as described by Trump’s former physician.

