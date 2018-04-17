Even Trump's Own Party Isn't Sold On His 2020 Run

GOP lawmakers, including those in some high-ranking positions, are keeping quiet on whether they plan to support the president if he runs for re-election.

In case you were currently unaware, President Donald Trump’s “brand” is sinking fast. And it seems lawmakers in his own party are taking notice, making ambiguous statements regarding whether they’ll support him or not in another presidential campaign.

One can hardly blame them: polls on the president’s popularity (except in rare, outlier exceptions) have shown Trump trending in the negative since he first assumed office. The impending “blue wave” that is coming this November seems to have many Republicans wary about their chances if they tie themselves to Trump. Even those who are not up for election this year are running scared.

This tepidness isn’t relegated to just a few members of the GOP — even individuals in key leadership roles, like Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, seem unwilling to hitch their wagon to Trump.

“I don't know what the world is going to look like” in 2020, Cornyn said when pressed for an answer on backing the president. “But let's say it's not something I've given any thought to.”

“Look, I'm focused on opioids,” said Lamar Alexander (R-Tennessee). “And I was just re-elected myself three years ago. So, I'm focused on that.”

Many Republicans are possibly considering supporting a different candidate altogether, if one decides to challenge Trump in a primary race before the 2020 general election occurs. Several potential challengers have been suggested. Just this past week, Trump’s UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was floated as a potential choice versus Trump, after she was blindsided by the president on whether the U.S. would impose more sanctions on Russia or not.

It’s not even certain whether Trump will run or not in 2020. He has signaled he will, announcing his candidacy just after his inauguration ceremony in January 2018, but almost one-fifth of his campaign spending this year alone has been dedicated to his legal fees rather than genuine re-election efforts.

Will Trump face a challenge from within his own party, and will Republicans back his re-election run? It’s difficult to say at this point. And because of that uncertainty, it appears that the Republican Party, with Trump as it’s de facto leader, is in disarray.