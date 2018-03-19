Trump Hired A Lawyer Famous For Pushing Conspiracy Theories About FBI

DiGenova once said the investigation is “a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and… to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime.”

President Trump has hired Joseph diGenova, who has alleged the President is being framed by a group of FBI and Justice Department officials, to join his personal legal team. CNN's @randikayeCNN has more. pic.twitter.com/Pf8FCCu3fp — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 20, 2018

President Donald Trump has hired a Washington lawyer who is infamous for pushing conspiracy theories relating to the “deep state.”

On Monday, Trump’s legal team seemed poised to experience a massive overhaul as the president discussed firing one of his lawyers, another of his lawyer considered resignation and a very controversial third lawyer joined the ranks of the Trump administration.

Trump considered whether to dismiss lawyer Ty Cobb, who urged the president to cooperate fully with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, according to a person who spoke with the president. Meanwhile, Trump’s lead lawyer, John Dowd, is reportedly planning to jump ship because he believes the president does not listen to his counsel.

Trump has been ignoring his lawyers’ advice and publicly attacked the inquiry, repeatedly calling it a “witch hunt.” In recent days, the president has attacked the special counsel himself.

Trump’s legal team is crumbling at a time when they need to advise the president on whether to sit for an interview with Mueller.

Now Trump has hired Joseph E. diGenova, an ex-U.S. attorney, who himself served as a special counsel in the 1990s and was also later hired by the New York Senate to investigate Democrat Gov. Eliot Spitzer. The hiring bodes ill as it is an indication that Trump is ready to take an even more aggressive stance against Mueller’s investigation.

“It’s never a good idea to see legal teams change dramatically and for competent lawyers to be replaced by others,” legal analyst Roger Cossack told The New York Times. “It shows that there is chaos and that whoever the client is — in this case the president — is unhappy and is searching for the magic bullet. And it’s never a great strategy to search for the magic bullet. The president clearly wants it to end and wants to put an end to it.”

DiGenova clearly has a lot of experience on legal issues. He has served as a United States attorney for the District of Columbia appointed by Ronald Reagan. His tenure as special counsel involved investigating government excess, fraud, a three-year long inquiry into whether the Bush administration officials violated legal policies while searching for damaging information about Bill Clinton, who was a presidential candidate during that time.

He is also a law partner with Victoria Toensing, his wife. Toensing has fought legal battles for Trump’s ex-campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis and Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater and the president’s adviser who counsels him from the shadows.

In the late 1990s, diGenova also argued the role of independent counsel should be narrowed.

Trump’s motivation for hiring him probably has a lot to do with his point of view about the FBI.

In January, diGenova told Fox News the investigation is “a brazen plot to illegally exonerate Hillary Clinton and, if she didn’t win the election, to then frame Donald Trump with a falsely created crime… “Make no mistake about it: A group of FBI and DOJ people were trying to frame Donald Trump of a falsely created crime.”

On March 15, diGenova appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show, claiming FBI no. 2 Andrew McCabe should be fired.

“He's done a number of things worth punishment, including careening through obstruction of justice from the beginning of the Trump campaign, doing everything he could to exonerate Hillary Clinton in the email server case corruptly,” diGenova said. “He should be fired. He should have been fired a long time ago. And if he loses some of his benefits, that's good for the country. And it's the least that can be done to him.”

There has hardly been any evidence to prove these claims.

The interview probably factored into Trump’s decision to hire diGenova. It is a well-known fact Trump likes hiring “yes men” or people who say things he likes on TV. DiGenova’s comments on Fox News certainly points to the fact that he believes there is a wide-scale law enforcement conspiracy is in play to take down Trump.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Getty Images