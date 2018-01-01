Unlike The White House, Trump's Vegas Hotel Squashes Nepotism Hires

“Donald Trump can’t even manage to follow his own company’s guidelines on sexual harassment. In the White House sits a con artist and Womanizer in Chief.”

It’s no secret President Donald Trump has introduced nepotism into the White House.

Despite the fact that memos issued by past administrations showed it is illegal for presidents to appoint relatives (even to unpaid posts) in the West Wing and that former President Barrack Obama wasn’t allowed to appoint his half-sister and brother-in-law to the White House in 2009, the present commander-in-chief has surrounded himself with his family members who hold an unyielding power over him.

Ironically, this conduct is in direct contrast with how Trump apparently prefers to run his business.

As The Daily Beast reported, advocacy group Property of the People, which specializes in Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) litigation, recently got ahold of the Trump International Hotel Las Vegas employee handbook — and it is extraordinarily paradoxical to what’s currently happening in the Trump administration.

The former reality TV star hired his eldest daughter (and favorite child), Ivanka, to the position of senior White House adviser while her husband Jared Kushner was once tasked with nearly everything from solving America's opioid crisis to securing peace in the Middle East before he had his security clearance revoked and came under investigation for a number of shady business dealings.

Compare that to the employees’ rulebook obtained by the Property of People: Trump hotel strongly discourages staffers from hiring their relatives to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

“While [Trump International Hotel Las Vegas] does not wish to deprive itself of the services of potentially valuable Associates by establishing a policy excluding the employment of relatives, it must be acknowledged, that such employment can result in the appearance of a conflict of interest, collusion, favoritism, and other undesirable work environment conditions,” the handbook said. “Therefore, management reserves the right to limit the employment of relatives in situations within the company if a conflict of interest is deemed to exist.”

Staffers aren’t allowed to work “under the direct or indirect supervision of a relative” — even though Trump hired his kids, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, to work for him in 2001, 2005 and 2006, respectively. After winning the presidential election, he proceeded to hire Ivanka and Kushner for important positions within the administration despite criticism.

Another interesting contradiction in the employees’ handbook was the Trump hotel’s stance on sexual misconduct.

“Prohibited activity includes ‘offensive sexual jokes, sexual language, sexual epithets, sexual gossip, sexual comments or sexual inquiries’ and unwelcome flirting,” it instructed.

Well, just a reminder, but Trump was caught on tape proudly bragging about groping and molesting women without their consent. In fact, the self-confessed groper is facing over a dozen sexual abuse lawsuits dating back decades.

Perhaps Trump should start following some of the things his company is preaching to its employees and hold the White House to at least the same standard as he does his business.

The handbook also prohibits men from wearing braids and women from having any visible tattoos — although male seasonal workers are allowed to have tattoos.

“The Freedom of Information Act exists to hold government accountable. As his hotel manual demonstrates, Donald Trump doesn’t even hold himself accountable to his own standards,” Gunita Singh, a staff attorney at Property of the People, told The Daily Beast. “Beyond allowing his private corporations to unconstitutionally profit from taxpayer dollars, Donald Trump can’t even manage to follow his own company’s guidelines on sexual harassment. In the White House sits a con artist and Womanizer in Chief.”

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization has defended the handbook.

“The policies set forth in our employment manual are both lawful and standard in the hospitality industry,” said spokesperson Amanda Miller.

