Trump Says Human Trafficking Reaching Record Levels – Is It?

“The Dems don’t want to approve the wall because they think it’s good politically, but it’s not. Human trafficking is worse than it’s ever been in the history of the world.”

I'd love to hear what @harrysiegel & @Wade_Turnbull think about Trump's words about human trafficking, moments ago:



"You look at human trafficking. It's worse than it has ever been in the history of this world. And who would think in this modern-day age?" pic.twitter.com/k4ZNvmDXG0 — ?a?pa?? (@imthemadridista) April 19, 2018

One of President Donald Trump's signature promises during his campaign for the 2016 elections was the construction of a border wall on the southern U.S. border with Mexico. He absurdly touted it as the best option to stop illegal immigration and drugs coming into the United States.

Since assuming office, Trump has stressed on the need of a wall several times and said “our country is being stolen” due to “massive inflow of drugs and people.”

However, the funding of the border wall has been a big task for the Trump administration.

Recently, Trump was the Joint Interagency Task Force South in Key West, Florida, where he once again advocated for the wall and said human trafficking has reached record levels.

“Drugs are flowing into our country. We need border protection. We need the wall. We have to have the wall. The Democrats don’t want to approve the wall because they think it’s good politically, but it’s not. Human trafficking is worse than it’s ever been in the history of the world,” he told reporters.

Trump added, “If you look at what’s happening in California with sanctuary cities — people are really going the opposite way. They don’t want sanctuary cities. There’s a little bit of a revolution going on in California. Human trafficking is worse than it’s ever been in the history of the world.”

That claim by Trump, once again, adds up to the long list of incorrect and misleading statements he has made so far.

With the claim, the president ignored centuries-long transatlantic slave trade in which millions of people were transported to North America, Central and South America and the Caribbean.

According to estimates, there are around 20 to 40 million slaves in the world. However, the number is believed to be much higher when slavery was prevalent. During the Roman Empire, a total of 21 million people were enslaved.

Human trafficking is a critical issue around the world and according to the International Labor Organization, the issue of forced labor or sexual exploitation is most prevalent in Asia and Pacific regions.

Currently, human trafficking in the Americas accounts for roughly 4 percent of sexual exploitation and 1 percent of forced labor in the world.

During former President Barrack Obama’s administration, the United States convened the first U.S. Advisory Council on Human Trafficking and began tracking human trafficking for the first time.

Not only is Trump’s claim misleading, connecting human trafficking with immigration serves nothing less than his bigoted agenda.

Watch:

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Joe Skipper