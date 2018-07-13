Trump Ignores Royal Protocol And Tradition While Meeting Queen

President Donald Trump was seen walking in front of the Queen while they inspected a guard of honor of the Coldstream Guards. According to social media, that was a big no, no.

President Donald Trump is known for his many gaffes via Twitter, during meetings, in press conferences, and even in the presence of other world leaders.

So, he really wasn’t steering too far from his usual antics when he broke protocol twice within moments of meeting the Queen at Windsor Castle during his first official trip to Britain.

Trump was spotted walking in front of Queen Elizabeth II while they inspected a guard of honor of the Coldstream Guards. According to social media, that was a big no, no.

Well #Trump should be ashamed of how he behaved in front of the queen. No respect for protocol or even decent manners. She’s an elderly lady and the way you behaved is arrogant and disgusting. #TrumpVisitsUK — Sarah Jane Roots (@sarahrellyboo) July 13, 2018

I can't even watch this... No bow or curtsey and now #Trump walks in front of the Queen #TrumpUKVisit surely he knows the protocol but chooses to ignore it and that's just bloody rude 👑 — Joanna Gasiorowska (@JoGasiorowska) July 13, 2018

No ladies first with this guy, Queen or not! — Tina Ludlow Hunter (@TinaHunter415) July 13, 2018

Even if we forget the protocol, which is not mandatory but recommended, it's still just plain rude to not show deference to your elders and walk in front of them and not behind! — Jorge Ferreira (@JfgFerreira) July 13, 2018

The Queen was placed in an awkward position to determine which side of Trump to go on while she sped up to walk beside him rather than behind him.

Before that, Trump and first lady Melania Trump broke the tradition of bowing and curtsying before the Queen, opting to simply shake hands instead. While a bow or a curtsy is not necessarily required, it is generally considered to be proper manners when meeting the Queen and is usually honored by everyone introduced to her.

The Independent notes that the monarchy’s official guidance online states that there are no mandatory codes of behavior when meeting a member of the royal family or the Queen, however, most people are familiar with and adhere to the traditional greetings.

“For men this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way,” the website states.

To be fair, Trump doesn't even respect American traditions nor does he even know the words to "God Bless America" or "The Star-Spangled Banner," therefore it's asking a bit much of him to respect another country's customs.