Trump Just Tweeted About Immigrants ‘Breeding’ And That’s Not OK

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“There is a Revolution going on in California,” Trump tweeted. “Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept.”

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has a penchant for using racially offensive, stereotypical terms while talking about immigrants or people of color.

For instance, he called Mexicans “criminals,” “bad hombres,” “drug dealers” and “rapists,” reportedly referred to Haiti and African nations as “shithole countries,” talked about banning Muslims from entering the country, called hurricane-ravaged Puerto Ricans “politically motivated ingrates” and has repeatedly called Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” to mock her Native-American heritage.

However, the commander-in-chief seems to have taken his white nationalist rhetoric a little further in his latest tweet.

Trump, who once called white supremacists “very fine people” and blamed “both sides” for the deadly alt-right rally in Charlottesville, recently took to his favorite mode of communication to blast California for fighting the Trump administration over the so-called sanctuary cities.

 

For starters, the word “revolution” sounds a bit of an overstatement considering leaders of San Diego and Orange Counties have recently joined Trump’s lawsuit against the state's sanctuary law.

As far as the second part of Trump’s tweet is concerned – it’s even more problematic than his usual tweets.

The word “breeding” is generally used for animal reproduction, thus it has really negative connotations. Now, the fact Trump used it while talking about immigrants is not only utterly racist and extremely offensive, it also mirrors popular white supremacist rhetoric dehumanizing immigrants, particularly people of color.

As the CNN and several social media users pointed out, this term was once used in relation to Jewish people living in the Warsaw Ghetto in German-occupied Europe during World War II. It was also used for Catholics from Ireland and Italy and now, it appears, for people from Central America, Middle East and Africa among other regions.

Interestingly, this is the first time the president appears to have used “breeding” while talking about immigrants, which points towards his seemingly flourishing white supremacist ideology.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen declined to comment on Trump’s “breeding concept” during an interview.

“Generally from where I stand, we have immigration laws, we need to enforce them no matter who is breaking those laws,” Nielsen told CNN. “I think overall he's talking about a very serious problem that we have with sanctuary cities who are turning their back on federal laws and making it that much more difficult and dangerous for us to do our jobs to protect the American people.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

