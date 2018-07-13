Trump: Migrants Have Changed Europe — And Not In A Good Way

“I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I think you’re losing your culture.”

Trump goes full National Socialist, says, “Allowing the immigration to take place in Europe is a shame.”



“I think it changed the fabric of Europe... I think you are losing your culture.” pic.twitter.com/mwHija5aUD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2018

As if President Donald Trump has not caused enough turmoil on the U.S. soil with his immigration policies, he has now taken upon himself to teach Europe how to deal with immigrants.

During a bombshell interview with a British tabloid, The Sun, Trump blasted Europe’s stance on immigration. He said the hundreds of thousands of migrants, usually feeling violence, have “changed the fabric of Europe.”

“And I don’t mean that in a positive way,” Trump told The Sun, in comments that reek of xenophobia and racism. “I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad. I think you’re losing your culture. Look around. You go through certain areas that didn’t exist 10 or 15 years ago.”

Trump’s visit to the U.K. has been nothing but controversial and it’s only been one day.

He blasted British Prime Minister Theresa May’s “soft Brexit” and threatened it may signal the end of trade deals with the United States.

In recent years, worldwide violence and catastrophes have displaced millions of people, with almost 1.8 million people migrating to Europe. The influx of migrants and their accommodation has become one of the most prominent political issues for the continent.

Trump was welcomed in the U.K. amidst nation-wide protests, hugely attributed to his cruel immigration policies which resulted in migrant family separation and the Muslim travel ban.

However, protests did not stop Trump from doubling down on his immigration stance; he even went so far as to directly equate migrants with terrorists. Trump’s statement clearly stated he did not care if the immigrants were undocumented, he simply minds immigrants regardless of their status.

Trump explicitly links immigration and terrorism pic.twitter.com/AkxPeQNBmn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 13, 2018

Trump also attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom he has long-feuded with, for doing a “terrible job.”

“You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He’s done a terrible job,” Trump said. “Take a look at the terrorism that’s taking place. Look at what’s going on. He’s done a terrible job.”

“I think that all of this immigration has really changed the fabric of Europe. Now, I speak as an outsider when I say that, but I speak as somebody who loves Europe, and I think it’s too bad. I think he’s done a very bad job on terrorism. I think he’s done a bad job on crime,” Trump added.

Khan has openly opposed Trump’s visit to the country, even granting permission to fly a giant “Trump baby-balloon” over the U.K. parliament.

“The very specialness of our relationship means that we expect the highest standards from each other, and it also means speaking out when we think one side is not living up to the values we hold dear,” Khan wrote in a column in The Evening Standard. “Like many Londoners I feel that now is one of those occasions.”

Trump, however, seems to be in denial over the thousands of protestors marching across the streets over his visit, claiming “they like me a lot in the U.K.”

Apparently, and almost certainly, they do not.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Yves Herman