Trump Tells Florence Victim, ‘At Least You Got A Nice Boat’ Out Of It

When Trump was handing out meals to the victims, he also reportedly told one person in the car to “have a good time,” as if he was passing to a drive-thru on a regular sunny morning.

From the pool report, President Trump tells a man who had a boat wash up on his property: “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal.” #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/4m6f2gZnyp — Lauren Horsch (@LaurenHorsch) September 19, 2018

President Donald Trump’s humor is not for everyone on regular days — let alone in the face of a national disaster.

During a visit to New Bern, North Carolina, as Trump set out to meet the survivors of Hurricane Florence, which has already claimed at least 37 lives in three states, the president looked rather chirpy.

One exchange, in particular, had a lot of eyebrows raising and people accusing the POTUS of being insensitive amid a natural catastrophe.

Trump reportedly was talking to an older man whose house had been wrecked in the storm-ravaged city amid the hurricane. A large yacht, shipwrecked, had washed up near the deck of his porch.

According to the White House pool report from New York Times journalist Mark Landler, Trump asked the man, “Is this your boat?”

When the owner told Trump it wasn’t, he apparently smiled and joked, “At least you got a nice boat out of the deal.”

Trump, when talking to reporters later, said the man had informed him that the insurance company was unwilling to pay for the damages. The POTUS promised to find out the name of the company, without telling what he would do afterwards.

For those trying to give Trump the benefit of the doubt, must note that this wasn’t the only bizarre exchange the president had with the survivors of Hurricane Florence.

When Trump was handing out meals to the victims, he reportedly told one person in the car to “have a good time,” as if he was passing to a drive-thru on a regular sunny morning.

MSNBC host gasps after Trump tells Hurricane Florence victim to ‘have a good time’ pic.twitter.com/EfviUOqXKY — TheGailyGrind (@thegailygrind) September 19, 2018

While Trump’s comments may be highly inappropriate, they shouldn’t really be surprising; After all, this is the same president who fist-pumped as he arrived in Johnstown, PA to attend the Flight 93 September 11 Memorial Service.

Read More Reporter Fakes Struggle With Hurricane Winds As 2 Men Casually Walk By

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque