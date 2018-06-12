Trump Falsely Claims North Korea Returned Bodies Of Service Members

“It’s beyond the pale to lie about remains of fallen service persons already being returned, when they, in fact, haven’t been. Remains like these aren’t some prize, where you can make up some big fish stories.”

President Donald Trump, whose penchant for falsehood really knows no bounds, has successfully managed to spin an entire series of unsubstantiated claims about the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The commander-in-chief repeatedly hailed his June 12 meeting a success, where one of his major “victory” that he boasts about was his ability to convince the hermit kingdom leader to return the remains of American service members who were killed in the Korean war.

The day after he signed an agreement with Kim in which both countries agreed to recover the remains of prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action, so they could be repatriated, Trump invented “thousands” of parents who begged him to bring home the bodies of their Korean War veteran children.

However, there was a slight problem with Trump’s outrageous claim: The war ended in 1953, any parents still alive to make such requests from the president would have been at least in their late 90s, and more likely well over a hundred.

“It was the last thing I asked,” he told a gathering of Nevada Republicans. “I said, ‘Do you mind, would I be able to get the remains back of all those great heroes from so many years ago?’ And he said, ‘I will do that.’ And you probably read, they have already done 200 people. Which is so great.”

Even while addressing the rally audience in Southern California, he said, “We’re getting the remains of our great heroes back.”

But, like numerous other assertions of Trump to fall by the wayside, even this turned out to be just bunch of empty words – as no remains have yet been returned, and it is unclear when that might happen.

However, it is absolutely abhorrent to give false hopes to family members who didn’t get any closure with their loved ones when they lost their lives in a foreign land.

“It’s beyond the pale to lie about remains of fallen service persons already being returned, when they, in fact, haven’t been,” said Iraq War veteran Will Fischer. “Remains like these aren’t some prize, where you can make up some big fish stories. These are troops who died in war, and whose families have had no closure. He disrespected Gold Star families during the campaign, and he’s doing it now.”

As of yet, the White House hasn’t given out any statement on why the POTUS is falsely claiming the return of the bodies and neither it has been able to cite any single parent of a Korean War service member who had lobbied Trump.

Trump might have painted a very optimistic picture of his meeting with one of the world’s most reclusive leaders– but the reality is turning out to be pretty different.

Case in point: New satellite images show North Korea is rapidly upgrading its Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, it’s only known nuclear reactor used to produce weapon-grade missile material. The revelations came less than ten days after the hermit kingdom’s pledge to the United States to denuclearize.

“He’s in his own private universe on this one,” said Joshua Pollack, a senior research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies. “He believes it’s all basically happened.”

