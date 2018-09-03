Bernie Sanders Reminds The World That Trump Is A 'Pathological Liar'

“Today we have a president who for cheap political reasons is trying to divide us up,” said the Vermont senator about Trump.

2020 WATCH: @SenSanders - headlining the @NHAFLCIO Labor Day breakfast - calls @realDonaldTrump "a pathological liar....who is "trying to divide us up." trying to divide us up," But Sanders makes no reference to a possible second Democratic presidential bid #NHPolitics #FITN pic.twitter.com/uC7XIODsQ9 — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) September 3, 2018

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander slammed President Donald Trump while speaking with a crowd of labor organizers at an AFL-CIO Labor Day breakfast that was held in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Sanders called Trump a “pathological liar” who only worked “night and day on behalf of his fellow billionaires.”

The senator then reminded everyone what a president of the country was supposed to do and how all Trump was doing was the complete opposite of that.

“And most reprehensible, we have a president who is not doing what almost every president in American history has done: When you make it into the Oval Office, you understand you’ve got a sacred responsibility to bring the American people together,” said the independent senator from Vermont.

“Today we have a president who for cheap political reasons is trying to divide us up,” he continued.

Sanders’ comments came before Senate confirmation hearings for Brett Kavanaugh – Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

He called out Kavanaugh as an “anti-worker justice.”

“I have no doubt that if he is selected, put into the Supreme Court, the nominee will be an anti-worker justice,” said Sanders. “He will also be an anti-woman justice. We should call him out.”

The senator also reportedly praised the labor movement, saying all Americans owe a “debt of gratitude” to the movement, without which no one would have advocated for worker issues.

“The union movement today,” he said, “is the last line of resistance to the reactionary corporate agenda.”

Sanders honored the labor movement after Trump and AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka embroiled in a public battle over workers rights. According to Trumka, Trump did more to harm workers than to actually benefit them.

“He hasn’t come up with an infrastructure program that could put a lot of us back to work,” Trumka said in an interview. “He overturned a regulation that would deny over 5 million overtime that they would’ve had. He overturned some health and safety regulations that will hurt us on the job.”

Soon after Trumka’s interview made headlines, Trump slammed the labor leader, claiming the reason for unions to perform poorly was because the top leadership position was given to a Democrat.

Richard Trumka, the head of the AFL-CIO, represented his union poorly on television this weekend. Some of the things he said were so against the working men and women of our country, and the success of the U.S. itself, that it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Getty Images, Alex Edelman 9954