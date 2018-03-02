Looks Like Going On Fox News Is The Easiest Way To Get A Trump Pardon

When asked if going to Fox News was a part of a strategy to get a presidential pardon, Kristian Saucier’s lawyer Ronald Daigle said, “Absolutely.”

#Trump pardons former Navy sailor imprisoned for taking photos on nuclear submarine, @WhiteHouse says https://t.co/SDriY2xxyn — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 10, 2018

President Donald Trump issued his second pardon since he took office, this time to former Navy Sailor Kristian Saucier, who pleaded guilty to a count of unauthorized photography of classified areas of a nuclear submarine.

Saucier was working as a garbage man, which was the only job he could get with the conviction, when he learned about the pardon the commander-in-chief issued on Friday.

The accused was sentenced to one year during the 2016 campaign, which the then-Republican presidential candidate cited on several occasions during his campaign trial. He referred to the case as a something that “ruined” him for doing nothing as compared to his former competitor, then-Democratic presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.

Saucier appeared on “Fox & Friends” last week. Trump reportedly spends his many hours of "executive time" watching the program, and often tweets later about issues the show covers, while never specifically referring to "Fox & Friends."

When asked if going to Fox News was a part of a strategy to get a pardon, Saucier’s lawyer Ronald Daigle, who was hired to advocate for the pardon, reportedly said: “Absolutely.”

“They were big supporters of Kris right from the beginning. They supported Kris,” Daigle said about the network, crediting it for the pardon.

Saucier’s legal team also likened their client’s case to how then-FBI Director James Comey handled the investigation of Hillary Clinton’s private email server — a topic always guaranteed to draw Trump's attention.

It is, however, important to mention what Saucier did.

Six confidential photos of a nuclear submarine were found on his phone. At the time, he argued the photos were taken for safekeeping and that two of his co-workers saw him taking the photos.

When he was questioned, Saucier not only pleaded guilty but admitted destroying evidence: a laptop, a camera and the camera’s memory card. This led to the prosecutors to believe he could have harmed the country and treated him more harshly.

Since then, Saucier’s team has “sent tons of marketing materials to the White House to capture the president’s opinion,” Daigle said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saucier has served his sentence and mentored and instructed sailors during it.

"The sentencing judge found that Mr. Saucier's offense stands in contrast to his commendable military service," she said. "The president is appreciative of Mr. Saucier's service to the country."

