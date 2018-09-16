CNN’s Anderson Cooper Rips Into Trump Jr. For Spreading Fake News

“The idea that I am kneeling in water to make it look deep is frankly idiotic,” said Cooper before explaining a picture of him shared by Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the president of the United States, apparently has nothing better to do but to share memes mocking something as serious as sexual assault and pictures that make fun of reporters who actually put their lives on the line while reporting under hazardous situations, likes storms.

Trump Jr. recently tweeted a picture of CNN’s Anderson Cooper standing in waist-deep floodwater reporting storm Florence. According to Trump’s son, this was done to exaggerate the intensity of the floods as the cameraman can be seen standing in water that isn’t so deep while filming Cooper.

It’s a shame that CNN’s ratings are down 41%. What’s worse is there’s a simple solution that they refuse to accept. Stop Lying to try to make @realDonaldTrump look bad. https://t.co/O3XyWchsJh pic.twitter.com/BCUCxKnOvO — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2018

Trump Jr. claimed in the tweet that Cooper was apparently kneeling in the water to make it look like it was deeper than it looked, to make his daddy look bad. Cooper, who generally doesn’t respond to such conspiracy theories, decided to answer Trump Jr. for his “idiotic” claims. What Trump Jr. did was shameful to say the least.

The journalist explained the picture was actually taken 10 years back during Hurricane Ike in Texas. And it made him sad to think that certain people believe he would “try to fake something or overly dramatize a disaster.”

“I know he considers himself an outdoorsman and pays a lot of money to be led to wildlife in Africa that he then kills, but I’m not sure if he’s ever actually been to a hurricane or a flood,” Cooper said. “I didn’t see him down in North Carolina in the last few days helping out, lending a hand, but I’m sure he was busy doing something important besides just tweeting lies,” said Cooper.

Anderson explained the variation in the water level between him and the cameraman was because he was standing in a roadside ditch as part of a special report. “The idea that I am kneeling in water to make it look deep is frankly idiotic,” the CNN journalist said.

Nowhere is Cooper trying to overdramatize the situation. In fact, he was pointing out that the water was lower than what it was earlier in the day. He also pointed out that he was standing by a road that was on higher ground and was being used by the rescuers to evacuate people.

Cooper’s cameraman was standing on elevated ground.

The journalist ended the segment pointing out that the cameraman filming the decade old video was a longtime CNN audio tech Doug Thomas, who died in September 2017, proving that this photo wasn’t taken during Florence.

Unsurprisingly, people on social media slammed Trump Jr. for spreading lies about the veteran journalist.

Cool pic. Why don’t you tell your followers it’s ten years old? Has absolutely nothing to do with coverage of your dad. And it demonstrates the dangers of driving in flooded areas - a few inches to feet without warning, which has resulted in many deaths. Who’s misleading who? — Matt Dornic (@mdornic) September 16, 2018

No the pic of Anderson is 10 yesrs old not the pic of NC 500 million residents. — Not Telling (@Pandaphant1) September 18, 2018

It’s a shame that you need to resort to lies, what a pathetic life that must be! Instead of tweeting BS why don’t you help in Carolina? Are you afraid of getting wet ? Is helping others beyond you ? Are you only good at lying, cheating on your wife and killing animals for fun? — FranP???? (@FranP2018) September 18, 2018

This is from Hurricane Ike in 2008. He was talking about how the water level was starting to recede. Shame on you for continuing to gaslight your father’s base to further your own agenda. I suggest your family learn how to research before speaking. — Catherine Krause (@CKrause328) September 18, 2018

Now that Anderson Cooper has brilliantly respond to your tweet on AC 360, I’m dying to hear you... Integrity wise, the score is now AC 42 and Trump(s) 0. — Danny Macdonald (@thedannyboy66) September 18, 2018

This has been proven to have been taken 10 years ago and Anderson was showing how quickly water can come and he was talking about the water actually receding. Go ahead, look it up. Then remove your post and apologize for spreading lies! — BNeducator (@bnichols521) September 18, 2018

Hahahahaaa!!! Cooper's nailing you right now with a few facts. This wasn't even taken during Florence. Don't you have anything better to do? — 425Parky (@425Parky) September 18, 2018

I know the truth about this photo. It takes a low esteem person to do things as you do. Sorry you feel the need to degrade all the time. We know where you get it. I tell my children that bullies bully because they don't like themselves. — NK (@n0rak) September 18, 2018

