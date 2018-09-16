© Getty Images, Michael Stewart, WireImage

CNN’s Anderson Cooper Rips Into Trump Jr. For Spreading Fake News

Shafaq Naveed
“The idea that I am kneeling in water to make it look deep is frankly idiotic,” said Cooper before explaining a picture of him shared by Trump Jr.

 

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the president of the United States, apparently has nothing better to do but to share memes mocking something as serious as sexual assault and pictures that make fun of reporters who actually put their lives on the line while reporting under hazardous situations, likes storms.

Trump Jr. recently tweeted a picture of CNN’s Anderson Cooper standing in waist-deep floodwater reporting storm Florence. According to Trump’s son, this was done to exaggerate the intensity of the floods as the cameraman can be seen standing in water that isn’t so deep while filming Cooper.

 

Trump Jr. claimed in the tweet that Cooper was apparently kneeling in the water to make it look like it was deeper than it looked, to make his daddy look bad. Cooper, who generally doesn’t respond to such conspiracy theories, decided to answer Trump Jr. for his “idiotic” claims. What Trump Jr. did was shameful to say the least.

The journalist explained the picture was actually taken 10 years back during Hurricane Ike in Texas. And it made him sad to think that certain people believe he would “try to fake something or overly dramatize a disaster.”

“I know he considers himself an outdoorsman and pays a lot of money to be led to wildlife in Africa that he then kills, but I’m not sure if he’s ever actually been to a hurricane or a flood,” Cooper said. “I didn’t see him down in North Carolina in the last few days helping out, lending a hand, but I’m sure he was busy doing something important besides just tweeting lies,” said Cooper.

Anderson explained the variation in the water level between him and the cameraman was because he was standing in a roadside ditch as part of a special report. “The idea that I am kneeling in water to make it look deep is frankly idiotic,” the CNN journalist said.

Nowhere is Cooper trying to overdramatize the situation. In fact, he was pointing out that the water was lower than what it was earlier in the day. He also pointed out that he was standing by a road that was on higher ground and was being used by the rescuers to evacuate people. 

Cooper’s cameraman was standing on elevated ground.

The journalist ended the segment pointing out that the cameraman filming the decade old video was a longtime CNN audio tech Doug Thomas, who died in September 2017, proving that this photo wasn’t taken during Florence.

Unsurprisingly, people on social media slammed Trump Jr. for spreading lies about the veteran journalist.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trump Jr. Uses Fake Meme To Claim His Dad Is More Popular Than Obama

