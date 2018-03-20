In Calling Out Schneiderman, White House Forgets President's Accusers

Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr. reveled over sexual assault accusations against NY AG Eric Schneiderman. But what about accusations against the president?

News that New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was accused of sexual and physical assault against four women swept across the internet at a rapid pace on Monday evening, and it didn’t take long for him to resign from his position.

It is understandable that Schneiderman should leave his current government post, and those who suggest otherwise are hypocritical — Democrats, just as much as Republicans, who engage in abuse or misconduct must be held to account.

But there are comments coming from the right that are equally disturbing, given that the individuals making them are more willing to overlook their president’s own instances of sexual improprieties.

Kellyanne Conway, for instance, is one such voice who should shy away from making commentary about Schneiderman. That’s exactly what she did, however, just hours after the revelations came about. Quote-tweeting a remark made by Schneiderman in October, where the AG said, “No one is above the law, and I'll continue to remind President Trump and his administration of that fact everyday,” Conway wrote a one-worded response to the tweet on Monday evening: “Gotcha.”

Except, not exactly. While Schneiderman was “caught” in this instance, Conway has not acknowledged accusations made against her own boss, President Donald Trump. And there are plenty of instances of women saying he sexually assaulted them.

Were Conway consistent, she would recognize these women’s voices and make appropriate commentary about Schneiderman for being hypocritical against the president. Instead, she’s having her cake and eating it too — calling out the former attorney general of New York but failing to recognize those who have spoken out against President Trump’s misdeeds.

Conway isn’t the only person being inconsistent. Donald Trump’s son, Donald Jr., is also making tweets against Schneiderman while failing to see his father’s foibles.

Commenting on the same tweet as Conway did, Trump Jr. wrote, “You were saying???”

Trump Jr. and Conway are certainly justified in pointing out the accusations being made against Schneiderman. It’s a relevant news story, and one worth mentioning, especially given the former New York AG’s role in pointing out the accusations levied against others.

But taking note of another person’s hypocrisy while you yourself are being hypocritical is equally relevant to point out. Conway and Trump Jr. shouldn’t revel in Schneiderman’s downfall — especially since nearly five times as many women have come out accusing Trump Sr. of doing similar (or worse) actions.