Trump Jr. Slams Adam Rippon For Criticizing Pence Over Gay Rights

The Olympian is very vocal about his disgust over the vice president's views on gay rights.

Openly gay Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon recently made it very clear he was not interested in meeting Vice President Mike Pence when he arrives in South Korea ahead of the Winter Olympic Games. He also said he would boycott a visit to the White House to meet with President Donald Trump after the Olympics to support his gay community.

It’s not new that Mike Pence supports debunked gay "conversion therapy;" he has been bluntly against gay marriage and even tried to put gay couples who applied for a marriage license in jail. He tried to make it legal for businesses to discriminate against LGBT employees and voted to defund Planned Parenthood.

Rippon accused Pence of funding gay conversion therapy in a USA Today interview. Learning about the Olympian’s comments, Pence’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, told reporters that the accusation was false.

“The vice president is proud to lead the U.S. delegation to the Olympics and support America’s incredible athletes,” Farah said. “This accusation is totally false and has no basis in fact. Despite these misinformed claims, the vice president will be enthusiastically supporting all the U.S. athletes competing next month in Pyeongchang.”

At the time a meeting with Pence and the figure skater didn’t materialize.

However, just recently the outspoken the U.S. figure skater said he doesn’t want the feud with the vice president to overshadow his Winter Olympics.

"It's brought a lot of attention to my other teammates and I don't want it to distract from them," he said.

"I don't want my Olympic experience being about Mike Pence."

This is when Donald Trump Jr. slammed the athlete and for once his criticism was timely and made sense.

Really? Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him. I haven’t heard him mention you once??? https://t.co/8lcCsoyBsq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2018

Trump Jr. is right about the fact that if Rippon didn’t want to talk about politics and wanted to keep his focus just on Olympics he shouldn’t have engrossed himself in such a position in the first place.

But the part about Pence not mentioning the skater even once was wrong.

.@Adaripp I want you to know we are FOR YOU. Don’t let fake news distract you. I am proud of you and ALL OF OUR GREAT athletes and my only hope for you and all of #TeamUSA is to bring home the gold. Go get ‘em! — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 8, 2018

Whether Rippon will finally meet with Pence after regretting the feud is yet to be seen.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters