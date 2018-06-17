Trump Jr. Likes Tweet Suggesting Detained Children Are Crisis Actors

Trump's son seems to make no bones about loving a conspiracy. After all, he has liked a story on Twitter spreading a false narrative about immigrant children.

If we're gonna cage kids, let’s start w don jr, Ivanka & Eric pic.twitter.com/sZLHvGMUcf — The Wiener's Circle (@TheWienerCircle) June 19, 2018

It appears that President Donald Trump’s son is having a hard time letting go of his conspiracy-loving ways, as demonstrated by his recent behavior on Twitter.

Read More Migrant Child Taken From His Father Holds On To Sketch Of His Family

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest, was caught “liking” a tweet discussing Ann Coulter’s claims regarding immigrant children being fed lines at the border. Calling them “actors,” the conservative commentator made waves by showing zero compassion for the children being separated from their families at the border. And Trump Jr. appears to have loved it.

The President’s son likes a tweet about how crying children who’ve been separated from their parents are actually crisis actors. https://t.co/RjqyOFwONj — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) June 18, 2018

The tweet came from the right-wing website Breitbart. And the article linked on it quotes Coulter, who said, “These child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now: Do not fall for it, Mr. President. I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV.”

On Twitter, Trump Jr. was slammed by users who were not too surprised to learn Trump’s kid would show no compassion for the thousands of children being taken from their parents by force at the border.

DJT is a crisis actor — Mike Tamaro (@mthead141) June 19, 2018

Please god let Mueller separate ?????? and Jr....by a single jail cell — Jeff Adler (@jeffadler) June 19, 2018

Well he is the prince of deplorables.

Add to that the fact that he doesn't have a brain & has to share opinions with others because he doesn't have one of his own. — SHUTDOWN FOX TRAITORS! (@kevmach) June 19, 2018

dont worry... @DonaldJTrumpJr will be separated from his kids when he goes to prison — Kerry Soki (@karisokecamp) June 19, 2018

Great power with no morals is the most dangerous weapon. We’re watching what happens when these two characteristics are both present in a “leader”. — Danielle (@Danielle1239) June 19, 2018

Recently, his sister, Ivanka Trump, was harshly criticized for posting an image of herself with her son on social media in the midst of the controversy regarding immigrant families being separated at the border. The zero-tolerance policy was implemented by the Trump administration and announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions last month.

It’s clear that, like his sister, Trump Jr. does not care if he’s seen as insensitive at a time like this. Even when Republican lawmakers are vocally against the administration’s policy of breaking up families.

It’s almost as if the entire Trump family will do anything for power. Even if that means using innocent children to force Congress’ hand.