Trump Jr Uses Fake Infographic To Claim His Dad Is Popular Than Obama

Aliza Ali
“I guess there is a magic wand to make things happen,” said Trump Jr. about his father’s accomplishments after posting a badly photo-shopped approval ratings of the president.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son has a well-documented penchant of going off rail while using his social media accounts – which he mostly uses to either slam his opponents or tout about his father in the most cringe worthy ways.

Just recently, first son Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram with a meme and boasted about the president’s approval ratings which, according to the fake graphic, were at 50% compared to 45% of former President Barak Obama. 

 

“I guess there is a magic wand to make things happen,” said Trump, referring to his father’s accomplishments.

The illustration included approval ratings, unemployment rates, and the number of jobs added for each administration.

However, shortly after, social media users took to Twitter to point out the photo which was apparently a testament to the president’s achievements – was fake.

Oddly enough, the POTUS’s devoted son apparently failed to notice the graphic was so badly photo shopped that the actual approval rating of 40 percent was clearly visible below the fake one.

Twitter users had a field day blasting Trump for actually expecting people to believe in his post which was clearly– and very poorly– altered to be his father’s favor.

 

 

 

 

 

 

It appears Trump Jr. didn’t even bother to look closely at the photo before posting it, probably because he might have just gotten accustomed to getting routinely roasted on Twitter.

Moreover, as per surveys (which were not photo shopped) the reality television star-turned-president remains the least popular president of the country of all time.

In another meme, Trump Jr. took to Instagram remind his followers that even though his father is in the thick of investigation into collusion with Russia, he is still the president of the United States.

 

