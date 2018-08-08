Trump Jr Uses Fake Infographic To Claim His Dad Is Popular Than Obama

“I guess there is a magic wand to make things happen,” said Trump Jr. about his father’s accomplishments after posting a badly photo-shopped approval ratings of the president.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son has a well-documented penchant of going off rail while using his social media accounts – which he mostly uses to either slam his opponents or tout about his father in the most cringe worthy ways.

Just recently, first son Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram with a meme and boasted about the president’s approval ratings which, according to the fake graphic, were at 50% compared to 45% of former President Barak Obama.

“I guess there is a magic wand to make things happen,” said Trump, referring to his father’s accomplishments.

The illustration included approval ratings, unemployment rates, and the number of jobs added for each administration.

However, shortly after, social media users took to Twitter to point out the photo which was apparently a testament to the president’s achievements – was fake.

Oddly enough, the POTUS’s devoted son apparently failed to notice the graphic was so badly photo shopped that the actual approval rating of 40 percent was clearly visible below the fake one.

Twitter users had a field day blasting Trump for actually expecting people to believe in his post which was clearly– and very poorly– altered to be his father’s favor.

Ok - like I know DJT Jr is not the sharpest tool in the shed. But this one even has me baffled. He posted a poorly photoshopped approval rating onto his Instagram. How can this family ever ever scream fake news when they post crap like this? #fakenews#DonaldTrumpJr#trumppic.twitter.com/PjfnwwY0JY — Shnyda (@ShnydaOne) August 9, 2018

Junior just posted a photoshopped photo of his dad's approval ratings & artificially inflated Trump's rating so that it's higher than Obama's ??pic.twitter.com/eERSNsQJop — William LeGate (@williamlegate) August 8, 2018

Imbecilic animal mutilator who will soon be going to prison for conspiring against America, Donald Trump Jr posts fake approval ratings graphic to falsely claim his serial lying con-man daddy (aka, the world's most hated man) is more popular than Obama https://t.co/l4O9r8jL25 — Bill Madden (@activist360) August 9, 2018

So Donald Trump Jr posted this obviously photoshopped screen shot of trumps approval rating on his Twitter feed. Why would he try to pass of obviously doctored numbers? Please share and expose this fraud. pic.twitter.com/OtACQWpCaa — Boogey Washington (@BoogeyWashing10) August 10, 2018

omg. Donald Trump Jr. posted this photo on Instagram, purporting that his dad's approval rating was higher than Obamas. No, that picture isn'tphotoshopped at all. #dumbasspic.twitter.com/0NI2Pzz7f2 — Shad (@helbnt) August 9, 2018

Now THAT is some FAKE NEWS!!!! Maybe 50% approval rating within your family. That would make more sense. Nice to see Jr is following in your footsteps with changing wives. Great family values! — Don Fratello (@DCFrat0423) August 3, 2018

It appears Trump Jr. didn’t even bother to look closely at the photo before posting it, probably because he might have just gotten accustomed to getting routinely roasted on Twitter.

Moreover, as per surveys (which were not photo shopped) the reality television star-turned-president remains the least popular president of the country of all time.

In another meme, Trump Jr. took to Instagram remind his followers that even though his father is in the thick of investigation into collusion with Russia, he is still the president of the United States.

Banner Image Credits: REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo