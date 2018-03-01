Trump Jr. Politicizes YouTube Shooting In Bizarre Anti-Liberal Tweet

After news of the tragic shooting at YouTube headquarters broke, the president's son blurted out an incoherent argument about the NRA, vegans, and PETA.

In a muddled, ham-fisted tweet that rivals some the most incoherent babble on his father's account, Donald Trump Jr. used the unfolding YouTube shooting tragedy to take a jab at the left.

Shortly after midnight, President Donald Trump's eldest son tweeted out a sarcastic comment that was seemingly an attempt to say social media platforms like YouTube favor "liberal vegan PETA activists" over NRA members.

You think there’s any chance whatsoever that a mass shooters hateful Instagram and YouTube channels would be pulled immediately if they were NRA members as opposed to liberal Vegan PETA activists? Asking for a few million friends in the @NRA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 4, 2018

Presumably, Trump Jr. wrote this tweet while taking a break from his busy schedule of Instagramming about his crossfit regimen and allegedly cheating on his wife with a star from "Celebrity Apprentice."

His argument seems pretty well contradicted by the fact that the YouTube shooter, herself a "vegan PETA activist," was the one who felt censored by YouTube.

Much like his father's tweets, it may take years for anyone to understand what he was trying to say — or what made him think it was such a knock-down zinger.

Many people on Twitter blasted Trump Jr.'s comment, not for his slack-jawed attempt at an argument, but for his insensitivity to the shooting victims.

Three people were just shot and the President's son is railing against Vegans on Twitter... — Breetbort (@Breetbort) April 4, 2018

What the hell is the matter with you. Calm down and think before you spout off on serious issuses.people are dead and wounded,it's not a game for you to have political fun with — Kevin Heldman (@kevinjayheldman) April 4, 2018

Doesn't matter that she identified in those ways. She used a gun to kill people. Gun violence kills 10k a year in this country. Unacceptable. — Danny Pharr (@dannypharr) April 4, 2018

Oh shut up, you idiot. This is your fourth or fifth tweet TONIGHT saying the exact same nonsense. Just remember this the next time you open your damn yap about LIBERALS politicizing shootings. — Daniel Fienberg (@d_fienberg) April 4, 2018

The sad part is, Trump Jr.'s addled tweet not only shows lack of critical thinking skills, but also a callousness toward the victims just hours after another mass shooting.