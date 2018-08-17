Trump Jr.’s Business Trip Cost Taxpayers At Least $32,000

The cost is raising eyebrows and prompting ethics officials to sue the Secret Service for further financial information regarding Donald Trump Jr.’s business trip.

President Donald Trump’s eldest son seems to be a burden on taxpayers even while on business trips across the globe.

The Washington Post reports that Donald Trump Jr.’s business trip to India cost taxpayers at least $32,000. That’s nearly what the average working American makes all year.

The money was used to cover hotel expenses for Trump Jr.’s security detail, even though the president’s son traveled to the country to promote the Trump real estate business.

The government fronted $15,166 for the trip. Then in Pune, India, one bill of $3,501 and another of $13,486 related to hotel rooms were also fronted by the government, adding up to $32,135.

In addition, a “VIP visit” to Kolkata also cost taxpayers $9,880.

In the past, both Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were heavily criticized for two trips abroad that cost the government nearly $250,000. They had gone to the United Arab Emirates and the Dominican Republic to discuss business, and yet, the Secret Service tagged along.

According to federal law, the Secret Service is allowed to protect the sitting president, vice president, and their immediate family members. However, it’s troubling to think that Trump would allow the Secret Service to be used in business trips that do not benefit the American people and that instead, make the family richer.

Quentin Kopp, the San Francisco ethics commissioner, has even sued the U.S. Secret Service as it failed to release detailed information on the cost of the India trip.

“There’s been a wholesale use of taxpayer assets by the Trump family, led by the president of the United States,” Kopp said. “It’s almost as if he’s acting in the true form of a crook — to take taxpayer money and to use it for private business. I’m a taxpayer. I resent it.”

Catherine Mihoan, a Secret Service spokeswoman, said that the “U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the specifics of protectees’ trips.”

In addition to being accused of being wasteful with taxpayer money, Trump Jr. also made tone deaf comments while in India.

According to The New York Daily News, he reportedly told a local TV channel he was impressed by the country’s poor people because of their apparent optimism.

“I don't want to be glib, but you can see the poorest of the poor and there is still a smile on a face,” he said. “I know some of the most successful people in the world, and some of them are the most miserable people in the world."

It’s almost as if money was never a problem to the son of a real estate mogul, so of course he would never know what the poor people of India have to go through. But then again, when you have tax dollars to help you get around, you can afford to be this insensitive.

Just like his father is.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Alec Tabak/Pool