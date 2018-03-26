Kushner On Murdered Palestinians: They 'Are Part Of The Problem'

At least 52 Palestinians were killed during clashes with Israeli military personnel at the Gaza border, the same day the U.S. embassy relocated to Jerusalem.

Both President Donald Trump and his son-in-law/White House adviser Jared Kushner made disgusting remarks Monday, following dozens of Palestinians being killed by Israeli military forces in Gaza.

Trump isn’t known for being a sensitive or caring leader. Still, some semblance of sensitivity could have been displayed on Monday, when he tweeted a congratulatory remark to Israel just hours after military forces there killed over fifty Palestinians.

Big day for Israel. Congratulations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018

BREAKING: Gaza's health officials say total of 52 Palestinians killed, more than 1,200 wounded by Israeli fire in Gaza. — The Associated Press (@AP) May 14, 2018

Trump’s tweet was likely in response to the new U.S. embassy opening up in Jerusalem that same day. But knowing what had just occurred, it should have behooved the president to have considered better wording of his remarks.

Trump wasn’t the only one to make deplorable statements on Monday. Kushner actually acknowledged the bloodshed, but managed to say something much more shocking than the president had done earlier in the morning.

“As we have seen from the protests of the last month and even today, those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution,” Kushner said.

Kushner, who made those comments in Israel as part of the U.S. delegation celebrating the opening of the new embassy, is engaging in a “selective” focus of the protests and perpetuating a false narrative against the Palestinian demonstrators. But while he wants to place blame on the Palestinians, he should remember that the act of protesting didn’t kill these individuals — the Israeli military did, and responsibility ought to be laid at their feet for doing so.

The news out of Gaza this morning is devastating, and you’d think the president of the United States and his son-in-law could have prepared or amended their remarks to reflect the devastating loss of life.

Instead, Trump and Kushner took a different route, choosing to ignore the problem or blame the killings on those who were killed — a remarkable and unimaginable “spin” on the reality of what actually happened on the ground.