Trump Laments ‘Young And Beautiful Lives’ Destroyed By Russian Probe

“Who’s going to give back the young and beautiful lives (and others) that have been devastated and destroyed by the phony Russia Collusion Witch Hunt?”

Donald Trump

With the ever-changing stance on the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean despot Kim Jong Un, one would assume Trump would be too pre-occupied with work to take his everyday wearies to Twitter.

Well, that does not seem true.

It seems the president, during his busy schedule, has taken out time to discredit the Russian investigation, headed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, once again.

After calling it a “WITH HUNT” for months presumably didn’t work, this time around, Trump is mourning the devastation of “young and beautiful lives” caused by the Russian probe

All the while never mentioning, which lives he is talking about.

 

And even though, no one has any ideas whose lives went “to tatters” because of the Russian investigation, the president was probably referring to the (at least) 19 people indicted in the investigation.

Trump could have been talking about his former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos who pleaded guilty to the charges of lying to the FBI or maybe Michael Flynn, Trump’s former national security adviser, who also pleased guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

Or maybe the president was lamenting the indictment of Paul Manafort, a Former Trump campaign chairman, who was charged with money laundering conspiracy and bank fraud. He pleaded not guilty.

Or maybe, the latest rant, in a series of never ending outbursts over the Russian investigation from Trump, came after a former campaign aide to the president Carter Page, told New York Post how the investigation cost him his business and his girlfriend.

This latest attempt at undermining the Russian investigation comes from Trump with an “emotional peg” of saving “young” lives and Twitter users were not having any of it.

Reminding the president of the recent reports of 1500 migrant children “lost” by the government and the numerous “young” lives lost as a result of school mass shootings, Twitter users reminded Trump needed to set his priorities straight.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Although, Trump has taken his frustration over the Russian probe to Twitter for months, recently asking “real Americans” to denounce it, polls show majority of American citizens support the investigation contrary to what the president’s tweets would have you believe.

