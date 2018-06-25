Trump Lashes Out At Mueller’s Team Of ‘Angry Democrat Thugs’

Trump made these remarks on Twitter as he was complaining about White House lawyer Don McGahn being interviewed for 30 hours by Mueller’s team.

President Donald Trump is known for making inflammatory insults toward his political foes; however, his latest attack against the Democratic Party hit a new low.

Trump referred to Robert Mueller’s team of investigators as “Angry Democrat Thugs” who are looking for “trouble.”

Trump made these remarks as he was complaining about White House lawyer Don McGahn being interviewed for 30 hours by Mueller’s team, according to the New York Post.

“Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel (sic), only with my approval, for purposes of transparency,” Trump posted on Twitter Monday morning.

“Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone looking for trouble,” he added.

In a follow up tweet Trump whined, “If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction!”

He also accused the Democrats of collusion, calling the party a “national disgrace.”

“They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side — the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace!,” he wrote.

Disgraced and discredited Bob Mueller and his whole group of Angry Democrat Thugs spent over 30 hours with the White House Councel, only with my approval, for purposes of transparency. Anybody needing that much time when they know there is no Russian Collusion is just someone.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

....looking for trouble. They are enjoying ruining people’s lives and REFUSE to look at the real corruption on the Democrat side - the lies, the firings, the deleted Emails and soooo much more! Mueller’s Angry Dems are looking to impact the election. They are a National Disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Where’s the Collusion? They made up a phony crime called Collusion, and when there was no Collusion they say there was Obstruction (of a phony crime that never existed). If you FIGHT BACK or say anything bad about the Rigged Witch Hunt, they scream Obstruction! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Apparently, Trump's unhinged rant was sparked by a New York Times report about McGahn being interviewed for 30 hours over the course of nine months, which Trump felt insinuated that McGahn was a “John Dean type RAT,” in reference to the former White House counsel who testified against President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal.

After the report was published, the president felt compelled to set the record straight that he and his team of lawyers permitted McGahn to speak to the investigators about various issues including the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, Trump’s frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the probe, and his desire to fire Mueller.

The failing @nytimes wrote a Fake piece today implying that because White House Councel Don McGahn was giving hours of testimony to the Special Councel, he must be a John Dean type “RAT.” But I allowed him and all others to testify - I didn’t have to. I have nothing to hide...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

The Failing New York Times wrote a story that made it seem like the White House Councel had TURNED on the President, when in fact it is just the opposite - & the two Fake reporters knew this. This is why the Fake News Media has become the Enemy of the People. So bad for America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

Some members of the media are very Angry at the Fake Story in the New York Times. They actually called to complain and apologize - a big step forward. From the day I announced, the Times has been Fake News, and with their disgusting new Board Member, it will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2018

Ironically, Trump's degrading tweets were posted on the very same day that his wife, Melania Trump, warned of how dangerous social media can be "when used incorrectly," during a speech at a cyberbullying prevention summit.

While her comments seem hypocritical on the surface, one could argue that she is actually the perfect person to speak about how harmful social media can be as she's married to the most notorious cyberbully there is and has a firsthand perspective on the negative impacts. Nevertheless, if she really wants to make a difference in the anti-bullying movement she should start with her own husband.

As for Trump's comments about the so-called "Democrat Thugs," well, his behavior indicates that the concept of civility in politics is out the window.

Read More Trump Reportedly Predicted Israel Could End Up With 'Mohammed' As PM

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit:

President Donald Trump Image: Jim Bourg

Robert Mueller Image: Yuri Gripas