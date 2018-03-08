Trump Allegedly Doesn't Want Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' To Air

"We understand from well-placed sources they are preparing to file for a legal injunction to prevent it from airing," revealed a source.

President Donald Trump’s lawyers are considering legal action to stop CBS’ “60 Minutes” from broadcasting an interview with adult-film performer Stormy Daniels, whose attorney confirmed she had an alleged affair with the president in 2006.

"We understand from well-placed sources they are preparing to file for a legal injunction to prevent it from airing," a source told BuzzFeed.

The interview was set to air on Mar. 18 and Trump's lawyers have only two days to address before Daniels spills the beans.

The report came after Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, let Trump’s attorney, Michael Cohen, know she was ready to “wire” the hush money into Trump’s account so she could be free from the 2016 agreement, which is legally keeping her from talking to press about their alleged affair.

The lawsuit followed a temporary restraining order from Cohen against Daniels.

"To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and 'shut her up' in order to 'protect Mr. Trump' continue unabated," the suit says. "On or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump's attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles,” the lawsuit said.

The suit also stated Trump never signed his own NDA, therefore, it is invalid.

However, Daniels and Cohen signed the NDA before the 2016 presidential election, thereby barring her from speaking about the alleged affair to date.

Despite being tipped off as a potential threat to POTUS’s reputation, she has managed to keep her end of the contract and dodged questions related to the alleged affair.

Daniels, who was born as Stephanie Clifford, was furious, as she should be, when she found out that Cohen – unlike her – had violated the agreement by confessing he paid her $130,000 out of his own pocket.

Cohen’s violation invalidated the non-disclosure agreement, which, in essence, made her free to invalidate hers. However, she has been waiting for POTUS to accept the terms she has listed in the lawsuit.

If allowed, Daniels will “speak openly and freely about her prior relationship with the president and the attempts to silence her” as well as “use or publish any text messages, photos and/or videos relating to the president that she may have in her possession, all without fear of retribution and legal liability for damages,” which the agreement is currently barring her from doing.

Even though White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has claimed Trump did not know anything about the “lawful” payment Cohen made, the fact that president has refrained from personally addressing the scandal creates more suspicion.

Trump might be giving the silent treatment to the press over Daniels, however, if she speaks first – or, as it appears, when she speaks, that is when Trump is expected to be truly at a loss for words.

