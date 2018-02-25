Trump’s Lawyers Don’t Want Him Talking Too Much In Front Of Mueller

The fact that his own lawyers are worried about him falling into a “perjury trap” speaks volumes about their trust in the commander-in-chief.

President Donald Trump’s legal team is so worried about their boss accidentally perjuring himself in front of Special Counsel Robert Mueller that it is apparently mulling over ways the commander-in-chief could testify in the ongoing Russian collusion probe without possibly incriminating himself or his election campaign.

Given the president’s renowned habit of lying, misquoting and exaggerating things to an extreme, these concerns — though troubling — unfortunately seem valid.

As The Wall Street Journal reported, a White House source familiar with the matter claimed Trump’s lawyers are considering either providing written answers to Mueller’s questions or making sure the president only gives limited verbal responses.

According to another source cited by the publication, Trump’s attorneys want to make sure questions posed by the special counsel don’t test the president’s recollection and are “limited in scope.”

“Everything is on the table,” the source said.

Moreover, the legal team is also debating the legal framework that could spare the president from testifying altogether — a move that could very well prompt Mueller to issue a grand jury subpoena, which would ultimately lead to a lengthy battle that could play out in the courts for weeks or even months.

The fact that his own lawyers are worried about him falling into a “perjury trap” speaks volumes about their trust in the commander-in-chief.

To be honest, if Trump’s legal team can’t trust him enough to make it through one session of testimony unscathed, do they really think he is fit to run an entire country?

Ironically, this revelation comes almost a month after Trump said he was “looking forward” to speak with Mueller regarding the ongoing investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — and that he would do so under oath.

Shortly after his statement, The New York Times reported Trump’s chief defense lawyer, John Dowd, was among those advising the president against sitting down with the special counsel.

It is also important to note before vowing to appear in front of Mueller under oath, Trump had first inquired whether former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had spoken under oath during the federal investigation into her email scandal.

Given the fact it is not mandatory to testify under oath in such situations, as lying to the FBI is a crime itself, Trump was informed that Clinton had in fact submitted to a voluntarily interview — which, for those who might not remember, lasted a full 11 hours and did not include questions that were “limited in scope” or didn’t test her “recollection.”

Trump’s lawyers keep talking about Trump being interviewed by Mueller as a “perjury trap.” But that’s not an actual thing. It’s like calling a barn filled with hay “an arson trap.” It’s only a “trap” if you’re an arsonist. https://t.co/z3it5fTAud — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 25, 2018

Trump’s lawyers are still considering ways for him to testify before Mueller, provided the questions are limited and don’t focus on specifics where the president might perjure himself. https://t.co/tgUJzaP3VU — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) February 25, 2018

Trump's lawyers will consider him testifying if Mueller's questions "don’t test his recollections in ways that amount to a potential perjury trap." GUYS, THAT IS THE WHOLE POINT OF TESTIMONY. Mueller ain't gonna go for that--no way. https://t.co/0fhTrcg4Tf — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) February 25, 2018

Mueller could conduct an interview via out-of-body experience and Trump would fucking incriminate himself. There's no way to have that man interviewed w/o him putting himself and everyone w/in a 100-mile-wide orbit around him in prison for 100+ years each. https://t.co/hFciYyiX1O — Bandit Aléatoire (@BanditRandom) February 26, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Mike Theiler