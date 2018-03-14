Trump Asked Saudi King For $4 Billion So US Could Quickly Leave Syria

Trump is insistent the U.S. shouldn’t drag its stay in Syria and instead focus on itself. However, not all in his administration agree to this strategy.

President Donald Trump may have asked the Saudi king for $4 billion to rebuild and stabilize parts of Syria ravaged by war, according to The Washington Post.

Trump hoped that Saudi assistance to the United States will help hasten the U.S. army’s departure from Syria. The U.S. has already spent $8 billion in humanitarian aid to Syria, given to families left vulnerable after the war. Trump, however, is wary of U.S. footing the bill for initiatives that purportedly benefit the country’s allies too and requested aid from his Saudi ally King Salman.

The urgent goal of the United States is to ensure that while U.S. and allied forces weed out the last of terrorists, Syrian President Bashar Assad, backed by Iran and Russia, does not begin to lay claim over these territories. As of now, U.S.’s position in Syria is precarious. Trump is insistent the U.S. shouldn’t drag its stay in Syria and instead focus on itself. However, whispers from within the U.S. administration suggest that that might not be the case.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has a more hawkish approach to the Middle East, asked Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, about the idea of expanding the U.S. army’s mission beyond the terrorist threat.

“And it is not your mission in Syria to deal with the Iranian-Assad-Russia problem?” Graham asked Votel. “That’s not in your ‘things to do,’ right?”

Recently, fears have grown that Assad has gained the upper hand in the fight. Although some experts assure the media that Assad has limited territory, and whatever territory he has is strategically insignificant, many other pundits are sure that Assad is being propped up by Iran and Russia. In this way, Iran and Russia are poised to wield great authority over the region if Assad’s authority is not checked.

Actual White House policy on Syria remains unclear. Nikki Haley has been adamant that Syrian stability cannot be achieved with Assad in place. Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was of a similar opinion. However, he was recently removed from office and replaced with the anti-Iran former FBI chief Mike Pompeo. Mike Pompeo is also suspicious of Iran’s presence in Syria. On one occasion, he echoed Haley’s sentiments, saying that a stable Syria cannot be achieved for as long as Assad is in power.

The U.S. is apparently in desperate need for assistance from Saudi Arabia. At present, it is keeping detainees from ISIS in large rooms. There are concerns that these detainees may network and regroup as “ISIS 2.0.” The aid from the Gulf kingdom will help Washignton build individual rooms for the detainees.

The reports come just before Saudi King Salman is due to visit the U.S. on Tuesday.

Read More Saudi Crown Prince Vows To Create Nuclear Bomb If Iran Does

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters