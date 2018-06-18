© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Is Trump Lying About Germany's Crime To Justify His Own Vile Policies?

Chris Walker
President Donald Trump said that migration to Germany resulted in a significant rise in crime. In reality, Germany is seeing historically low rates.

President Donald Trump speaks during a political rally.

It looks like President Donald Trump is tweeting again before he checks his facts. This time, he’s making stuff up about Germany, immigration, and crime, all to seemingly justify his vile immigration policy in the United States.

Trump tweeted on Monday his criticism of the German state for their openness to immigrants and refugees over the past few years, stating that the German people were turning against their government headed by Chancellor Angela Merkel. Trump even lashed out at how much crime has gone up since Germany became more open — a claim that, upon simple inspection, is undeniably flat wrong.

“The people of Germany are turning against their leadership as migration is rocking the already tenuous Berlin coalition,” Trump wrote. “Crime in Germany is way up.”

Reality, however, doesn’t match Trump’s words. Crime in Germany is actually down. Indeed, crime rates there are at their lowest the nation has seen since the end of the Cold War.

Whether Trump is purposely lying about the issue, or simply ignorant about the facts, is unclear. What we can be sure of, however, is that Trump is facing pressure from all sides due to his own implementation of an immigration policy that is splitting families apart from their children. Because of that pressure, he feels the need to spread false propaganda against countries who are actually implementing a more successful strategy when it comes to immigration.

Trump is trying to subtly justify his cruel and wicked policy by citing a rise elsewhere in crime that is entirely fictitious. His immorality apparently knows no bounds, as he seems to care very little for the facts when it comes to a policy he himself could end with just his direct order saying so. He should commence with that order, and stop spreading lies about our allies to promote his hate.

