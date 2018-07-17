Trump Questions The Entire Purpose Of NATO In Shocking Remarks

When asked why the U.S. should defend other members of NATO, like Montenegro, the POTUS seemed to suggest the U.S. shouldn’t be asked to come to its allies’ aid.

President Donald Trump has had a busy week, with a rather disastrous NATO summit and then a much worse summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

However, among the entire backlash over his treatment of allies and apparent siding with Putin over U.S. intelligence, one of the POTUS’ tactics has remained constant: Misleading facts to make himself look better.

During an interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump said something, that he has said for a very long time now, despite the fact that it is a very misleading statement: the U.S. pays for 90 percent of the cost to defend Europe.

Trump blatantly lies about NATO funding, claims US pays "90 percent of the costs." (The US pays 22 percent.) pic.twitter.com/tvTB4dsOuO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2018

This is simply not true.

According to PolitiFact, Trump’s numbers are faulty, even if the entire U.S. defense budget is considered. The United Sates spends most on defense among all other NATO countries but that defense spending is for the entire globe and not just for NATO allies.

Even if the number is considered true, the figure only rises up to 70 percent and not 90 — like Trump has repeatedly claimed.

...Europe far more than it does the U.S. By some accounts, the U.S. is paying for 90% of NATO, with many countries nowhere close to their 2% commitment. On top of this the European Union has a Trade Surplus of $151 Million with the U.S., with big Trade Barriers on U.S. goods. NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

The U.S. actually contributes 22 percent of NATO’s common funding, closely followed by Germany at 15 percent.

So, to present U.S.’ entire defense budget against countries that have significantly smaller GDPs is grossly misleading. However, Trump still has portrayed the false numbers as facts.

Read More Twitter Slams Trump For Misspelled Note Denying Russia Collusion

During the same interview the president seemingly questioned the purpose of the NATO alliance.

Trump says he's bothered by provisions of NATO that require the US to come to the defense of other member countries. pic.twitter.com/2xY1FjBTSn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 18, 2018

“Membership in NATO obligates the members to defend any other member who has been attacked,” Carlson said. “Let’s say Montenegro — which joined last year — is attacked. Why should my son go to Montenegro to defend it from attack?”

Trump has apparently asked that question himself, suggesting the U.S. shouldn’t have to defend its NATO allies, alienating the entire purpose of the alliance.

“I understand what you’re saying. I’ve asked the same question,” Trump said. “You know, Montenegro is a tiny country with very strong people… they might get aggressive, and congratulations, you’re in World War lll.”

The NATO alliance was built on the foundation that allies will defend each other when needed.

Trump’s apparent reluctance at defending its allies is also quite ironic, since the only time the NATO alliance’s unified defense article has been invoked, since its inception in 1949, was on Sep. 11, 2001 — to help out the United States amidst terror attacks.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Leah Millis